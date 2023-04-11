EmVenio Research names new chief medical officer

Dr. Mark McKenzie appointed to drive clinical trials at community research sites

DURHAM, N.C., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmVenio Research today announced the appointment of Dr. Mark McKenzie, M.D. as its chief medical officer. In this role, Dr. McKenzie will lead and strategize new initiatives in the clinical and therapeutic areas. He will also provide medical and clinical oversight to EmVenio's team of principal investigators involved in trials at community research sites globally.

Dr. Mark McKenzie, M.D. (PRNewswire)

Clinical trial organization EmVenio Research today announced Dr. Mark McKenzie , M.D. as its chief medical officer.

"Dr. McKenzie's vision for the future of clinical research directly aligns with what we are striving to achieve at EmVenio Research," said Thad Wolfram, EmVenio president. "We're thrilled that he has joined our team, and I look forward to what he'll accomplish with creating new pathways for underserved communities to participate in clinical trials and putting EmVenio on the forefront of the clinical research sector."

Dr. McKenzie has an extensive background in clinical research, facilitating a range of clinical trials in his career. He will be essential in supporting EmVenio's mission to bring clinical education and clinical research opportunities to underrepresented communities and build trust in clinical research among the general public. He most recently served as the vice president of clinical affairs at M-3 Wake Research. Prior to that, Dr. McKenzie was the regional medical director and principal investigator at ClinSearch. He is a Certified Principal Investigator® through the Association of Clinical Research Professionals.

Dr. McKenzie succeeds Dr. Daniel Castillo, M.D., one of EmVenio's original founders, who has transitioned to an operating partner. In his new role, Dr. Castillo will focus on identifying and cultivating new partnership opportunities with health care organizations, specialty medical groups and research sponsors to further drive EmVenio's growth.

"Dr. Castillo was instrumental in bringing the idea of EmVenio Research into a full reality and solidifying the foundation for what we want to achieve in the years to come," Wolfram said. "He's a well-respected leader in our industry, and he will be essential in building upon the momentum we have accomplished since EmVenio's launch late last year."

EmVenio is currently operating mobile community research sites strategically located among diverse populations across the United States. This innovative and sustainable solution allows EmVenio to uniquely deliver trial access to diverse and economically underserved communities. The model also allows EmVenio to bring rapid and scalable clinical trials directly to the center of communities.

About EmVenio Research

EmVenio Research provides rapid and scalable mobile community research site solutions to better reach and recruit diverse, underserved and high-risk communities. EmVenio Research's global network of skilled clinicians, principal investigators and state-of-the-art mobile community research sites enable us to provide robust clinical research services via home visits, on-site support at medical facilities, virtual visits and mobile sites. Visit emvenio.com to learn more.

EmVenio Research official logo (PRNewsfoto/EmVenio) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EmVenio