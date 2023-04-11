FlexClip Debuts Innovative New Team Feature for Creative Collaboration Around the Globe

Video content creation teams can now share templates, resources and ideas quickly and securely

HONG KONG, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PearlMountain Limited, the creator of FlexClip, recently launched a team collaboration feature to the platform. This new functionality is designed to streamline the video creation process for teams and foster collaboration, enabling them to create amazing videos together.

"Creating videos collaboratively can be a challenging and time-consuming task, especially with multiple files and team members," said PearlMountain CEO and founder, Lin Xiao. "The feature aims to enhance team efficiency and productivity by providing a centralized workspace where all necessary resources are accessible, revolutionizing how teams work together on video projects."

Creativity knows no boundaries and the FlexClip team feature allows users anywhere in the world to establish a workspace and invite team members to join via email or a link. Depending on the team seats, users can enjoy storage space ranging from 300 GB up to 50 TB, allowing for easy access to projects and resources across various devices. The feature completely eliminates the tedious and time-consuming process of downloading or linking files.

FlexClip for Teams offers a variety of security and time saving benefits to streamline workflow and maximize productivity. Teams can manage access and editing privileges for video projects to ensure privacy and file security. And videos and resources are stored in a centralized location and organized into folders, an especially useful feature for teams working on large scale projects.

Additionally, teams can save their brand's templates and fonts, making them easily accessible for every project. This is particularly helpful if they frequently create similar projects, as having a template for that format can significantly speed up the workflow and prevent them from having to start from scratch each time.

FlexClip for Teams is beneficial for businesses, non-profit organizations, educators, and social media influencers. Users also have access to advanced capabilities such as AI text-to-speech and auto-subtitles. This video creator's innovative abilities enable teams from anywhere in the world to collaborate on creative content when the highest quality videos are essential.

About FlexClip

FlexClip is a browser-based video maker platform developed by PearlMountain Limited, providing one-stop video services that can help novice and professionals make tutorials, video trailers, explainer videos, presentations, and social media videos with ease. FlexClip is used and loved by millions of people around the globe. Connect with FlexClip on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

