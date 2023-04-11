Marriott Vacations Worldwide Introduces The Marriott Vacation Clubs™ Vacation Ownership Portfolio

The rebranded portfolio brings together the signature vacation ownership brands Marriott Vacation Club®, Sheraton® Vacation Club, and Westin® Vacation Club under one name

ORLANDO, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC), a leader in leisure travel with a portfolio of trusted, globally-recognized travel brands, today introduces The Marriott Vacation Clubs™ , the collection of more than 90 premium Marriott, Sheraton, and Westin Vacation Club branded resorts. The Marriott Vacation Clubs™ is part of Marriott Bonvoy's® portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, and offers Marriott Bonvoy members and guests more options for leisure travel with some of the most trusted brand names in travel. The introduction of The Marriott Vacation Clubs™ is being highlighted with a new marketing campaign called More Vacations to Love that tells the story of the future of vacation ownership and its evolution to accommodate the next generation of owners and travelers.

The Westin Lagunamar Ocean Resort (PRNewswire)

"As timeshare ownership continues to grow, especially amongst a younger demographic, we are focused on delivering leisure travel experiences that meet the needs of today's traveler," says Lori Gustafson, EVP, Chief Brand and Digital Officer of Marriott Vacations Worldwide. "Our goal in aligning our signature brands under The Marriott Vacation Clubs moniker is to distinguish Marriott's vacation ownership options within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, making it easier for Marriott Bonvoy members and general travelers to understand what properties and experiences are available as either an Owner or a rental guest."

With villa resorts throughout the U.S, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, Asia and Australia, The Marriott Vacation Clubs portfolio of brands appeals to those seeking spacious condo-like accommodations, personalization, and access to new destinations and experiences. Each of the three trusted brands offers its own unique personality and amenities, coupled with the highest level of service with the trusted Marriott® name. Eligible Owners of The Marriott Vacation Clubs vacation ownership plans can elect to participate in Abound by Marriott Vacations™ , a new Owner benefit and exchange program that allows seamless travel among the three brands, access to properties within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, and other travel experiences such as cruises, guided and culinary tours, premiere events, outdoor adventures, and more.

When becoming an Owner of a The Marriott Vacation Clubs vacation ownership plan and enrolling in Abound by Marriott Vacations, there are opportunities to receive Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite Status or higher, which can be used to earn, redeem, and enjoy exclusive benefits across the entire Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts and hotels. Non-Owners are also welcome to stay at available resorts within The Marriott Vacation Clubs portfolio as renters, giving them access to the same fully equipped, multi-bedroom villa accommodations and vast array of on-site amenities. Marriott Bonvoy members who rent at eligible properties through Marriott.com or the Marriott Bonvoy App may enjoy Elite Night Credits for a qualifying stay, Points or Miles for all qualifying charges, and Free Night Awards, when booked at least one day in advance of arrival. For more information on Marriott Bonvoy Member benefits at these properties, please visit here.

Whether travelers are seeking adventure, family connection, or a mindful wellness retreat, The Marriott Vacation Clubs' three premium brands offer something for everyone:

Marriott Vacation Club® resorts are designed to spark moments of adventure and inspiration. Each encourages guests to make the most of their time with personalized attention and local experiences. With more than 60 resorts in top domestic and international locations, Marriott Vacation Club provides endless opportunity for exploration. Most villas provide a range of little luxuries and big amenities, including up to 3-bedrooms and bathrooms, master suites, private balconies or patios, fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, washer, and dryer, and more. For travelers headed to a major city, Marriott Vacation Club Pulse® is a brand extension of Marriott Vacation Club offering a curated collection of stylish properties in the heart of some of America's most vibrant cities. The distinctive guestrooms and suites are close to major attractions, local points of interest, and easy-to-access transportation. New properties include the recently opened Marriott's Bali Nusa Dua Terrace, combining the best of vacation ownership and a lifestyle resort experience with each villa offering a spacious living area, fully equipped kitchen, separate bedroom suite with a spa-like bathroom and outdoor terrace with a private plunge pool, and full access to the shared amenities at the co-located 5-star Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort.



resorts are designed to spark moments of adventure and inspiration. Each encourages guests to make the most of their time with personalized attention and local experiences. With more than 60 resorts in top domestic and international locations, Marriott Vacation Club provides endless opportunity for exploration. Most villas provide a range of little luxuries and big amenities, including up to 3-bedrooms and bathrooms, master suites, private balconies or patios, fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, washer, and dryer, and more. For travelers headed to a major city, Marriott Vacation Club Pulse® is a brand extension of Marriott Vacation Club offering a curated collection of stylish properties in the heart of some of America's most vibrant cities. The distinctive guestrooms and suites are close to major attractions, local points of interest, and easy-to-access transportation. New properties include the recently openedcombining the best of vacation ownership and a lifestyle resort experience with each villa offering a spacious living area, fully equipped kitchen, separate bedroom suite with a spa-like bathroom and outdoor terrace with a private plunge pool, and full access to the shared amenities at the co-located 5-star Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort.

Sheraton® Vacation Club brand invites guests to gather with their favorite people in fun family destinations. Each premium resort curates local experiences and programming meant for families to engage in together, nurturing relationships while creating lasting memories. Spacious 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom villas are perfect for relaxing and sharing quality time. Most feature thoughtful amenities, a fully equipped kitchen or kitchenette, separate living areas, a washer and dryer, and private balcony or patio. With locations in destinations that are especially appealing to multi-generational families like Scottsdale, Orlando , and Hawaii , Sheraton Vacation Club resorts provide a gathering place for generations to come. Featured properties include Colorado's northern Rockies, and Orlando , central to the city's parks and entertainment area.



Thebrand invites guests to gather with their favorite people in fun family destinations. Each premium resort curates local experiences and programming meant for families to engage in together, nurturing relationships while creating lasting memories. Spacious 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom villas are perfect for relaxing and sharing quality time. Most feature thoughtful amenities, a fully equipped kitchen or kitchenette, separate living areas, a washer and dryer, and private balcony or patio. With locations in destinations that are especially appealing to multi-generational families like Scottsdale,, and, Sheraton Vacation Club resorts provide a gathering place for generations to come. Featured properties include Sheraton Steamboat Resort Villas , the area's only full-service ski-in/ski-out innorthern Rockies, and Sheraton Vistana Villages in, central to the city's parks and entertainment area.

Westin® Vacation Club portfolio are designed with balance and well-being in mind. Intentionally located in beach, mountain, island, and desert settings, each resort's signature wellness programs and rituals help guests feel renewed, refreshed, and reinvigorated. Generous 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom villas help guests revive with essential space for restorative vacations – most accommodations feature intuitive touches like the signature Heavenly® Bed & Bath, a fully equipped kitchen or kitchenette, separate living areas, a washer and dryer, and private balcony or patio. Featured properties include the captivating retreat of Mexico and Maui . Resorts within theportfolio are designed with balance and well-being in mind. Intentionally located in beach, mountain, island, and desert settings, each resort's signature wellness programs and rituals help guests feel renewed, refreshed, and reinvigorated. Generous 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom villas help guests revive with essential space for restorative vacations – most accommodations feature intuitive touches like the signature Heavenly® Bed & Bath, a fully equipped kitchen or kitchenette, separate living areas, a washer and dryer, and private balcony or patio. Featured properties include the captivating retreat of The Westin Lagunamar Ocean Resort in Cancún,and The Westin Kā'anapali Ocean Resort Villas set among the lush tropical foliage of Lāhainā,

To learn more about The Marriott Vacation Clubs, please visit TheMarriottVacationClubs.Marriott.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About The Marriott Vacation Clubs™

The Marriott Vacation Clubs™ is a part of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, and is a portfolio of industry leading vacation ownership brands with over 90 domestic and international properties collectively throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, including Marriott Vacation Club®, Sheraton® Vacation Club, and the Westin® Vacation Club brands. Owners and guests can enjoy year-round access to some of the best vacation destinations with villa-style accommodations. The Marriott Vacation Clubs' point-based vacation ownership programs provide Owners and their families with the flexibility to enjoy high-quality vacation experiences. Follow The Marriott Vacation Clubs on FB/IG: @MarriottVacationClub, @SheratonVacationClub, @WestinVacationClub or TikTok @themarriottvacationclubs.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation and the programs and products provided under the Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club and Westin Vacation Club brands are not owned, developed, or sold by Marriott International, Inc. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation uses the Marriott marks under license from Marriott International, Inc. and its affiliates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.