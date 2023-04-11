Rock Town Distillery Launches New Bourbon Line: The Column Still Collection

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Town Distillery is excited to announce the release of its new bourbon line: The Column Still Collection. This unique collection is the result of a collaboration between Rock Town Distillery and Bardstown Bourbon Company, where Arkansas grains were used in combination with Rock Town's award-winning recipe to produce three different bourbons.

In March of 2020, Rock Town's Founder and Head Distiller Phil Brandon embarked on a trip to bourbon country in Kentucky to find a way to make more bourbon to meet the growing demand for Rock Town spirits. He discovered the Collaborative Distilling Program offered by Bardstown Bourbon Company and realized that he could use his own bourbon recipe along with Arkansas-grown grains to produce quality bourbon.

Working with our grain partners at Stratton Seed from Stuttgart, Arkansas, 180,000 lbs. of Arkansas-grown corn and wheat were trucked 500 miles to Bardstown, Kentucky. And so, the adventure began: making Arkansas bourbon in the heart of Kentucky.

The first cook was started on March 12th, 2020, and after cooking and fermenting, the team used the column stills at Bardstown to distill the white dog, which was then cut to 110 proof before filling new charred oak barrels from Kelvin Cooperage and Gibbs Brothers Cooperage. The bourbon was then aged back in Little Rock at Rock Town Distillery's downtown barrelhouse.

The Rock Town Column Still Collection invites bourbon enthusiasts to take a journey through our brand's special product line of expertly distilled, aged and creatively finished bourbons. Each bottle represents the culmination of our passion and dedication to the art of bourbon making:

Toasted French Oak Barrel Finished Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Small Batch Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Single Barrel Cask Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey

"We are thrilled to share our new bourbon line with the world," said Rock Town's head distiller Phil Brandon. "The Column Still Collection represents a true collaboration between two distilleries who share the same passion and values for quality and craftsmanship."

The Rock Town Column Still Collection will be available starting on April 15th, 2023, and we can't wait for bourbon lovers to try it.

Bottle images on white background: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1lkNg5VmHf-tiPbxG4jfNeE5dqpehuoQ9?usp=sharing

Making of the Column Still Collection Video:

https://youtu.be/CViJjdhJWgo

Stylized bottle shots:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1IpHoxW2WUuLiGfqQozq8Ieg3ejzDAmjL?usp=sharing

Rock Town Road Trip Photos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/17gpnh70zEnfEa7u-o8dhdCEeU0SoJ7nW?usp=sharing

ABOUT ROCK TOWN DISTILLERY

Rock Town Distillery produces award winning Arkansas Bourbon, Arkansas Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey, Arkansas Rye Whiskey, Rock Town Vodka, Craft Cordials and more which are distributed over 16 states. Winner of the 2015 US Micro Whisky of the Year in the 2015 edition of Jim Murray's Whisky Bible. Founded in 2010, Rock Town Distillery, Arkansas' first legal distillery since prohibition, is located in downtown Little Rock at 1201 Main Street, Little Rock, AR 72202. The distillery is open for tours 6 days a week. To find out more please visit www.rocktowndistillery.com

