SkyDrop has now received final approval from The Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand and is set to launch regular drone deliveries

RENO, Nev., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyDrop (formerly Flirtey), announced that it has now received Part 102 approval from New Zealand's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to launch SkyDrop's first drone hub in Huntly, New Zealand. With this groundbreaking approval, SkyDrop is now the first company approved for live store to door drone delivery in New Zealand, which includes certain beyond visual line of sight operations. This marks a major milestone for the drone delivery solutions provider in its quest to make drone delivery accessible to larger populations.

SkyDrop designs and builds drone delivery aircraft, the enabling software, and launch platforms to provide delivery solutions to customers worldwide. The recent approval enables the launch of SkyDrop's first drone hub in Huntly, unlocking revenue-generating drone deliveries with a clear path to economic viability for SkyDrop and its customers.

The CAA granted the approval after conducting a thorough review of SkyDrop's technology and operating procedures. Underpinning this approval is SkyDrop's industry-leading safety technology including an onboard Parachute Recovery System which was reviewed by the CAA.

This approval follows years of extensive testing in the United States and New Zealand. SkyDrop has also received approvals from Waikato District Council following engagement with local stakeholders in Raahui Pookeka (Huntly) including the Waahi Paa, who named a SkyDrop drone Te Kaahu (The Hawk). SkyDrop drone delivery enables speedier and cheaper delivery for local communities that also reduces traffic congestion and greenhouse emissions.

This lays the foundation for SkyDrop to scale because the risk assessment method that secured this approval can be adapted to additional locations to build a nationwide network of drone hubs across New Zealand, and to Australia, Canada, and the European Union member countries who all use the JARUS SORA method.

"SkyDrop is excited to work with the CAA to make New Zealand the innovation leader in speedier, cheaper, and greener last-mile drone delivery. This approval is a groundbreaking milestone for SkyDrop, and the drone delivery industry," said Matthew Sweeny, SkyDrop's Founder and CEO. "SkyDrop is set to launch regular drone deliveries to the nearly 10,000 people and businesses in Huntly. Tell us: What will you deliver? And if you want to be the next business or town in New Zealand with drone delivery, reach out to us at SkyDrop!"

About SkyDrop:

SkyDrop (formerly Flirtey) is a full-stack solutions provider of hardware and software for autonomous last-mile drone delivery and owns extensive patents. SkyDrop is the pioneer of the commercial drone delivery industry, with a mission to make delivery instant for everyone, and a vision of drone delivery that is safer, speedier, quieter, cheaper, and greener. The company first made history in 2015 when it conducted the first-ever FAA-approved drone delivery in the US. Learn more at www.GetSkyDrop.com

