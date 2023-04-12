Jorge Fernandez Joins Institutional Real Estate, Inc. as Managing Director, Infrastructure

SAN RAMON, Calif. and SINGAPORE and LONDON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI) announced today that Jorge Fernandez has joined IREI as Managing Director of Infrastructure.

Mr. Fernandez possesses more than 10 years' experience from Wells Fargo. As a VP Senior Branch Manager at Wells Fargo, he handled private client management, bank audit and risk compliance, loan structuring, strategic planning, and business development. Prior to this, he was an AVP of the Business Banking Group at Wells Fargo, where he was responsible for achieving sales volume and revenues, executing a comprehensive sales plan, and networking. He most recently was a real estate agent for residential and commercial real estate sales and leasing at Ambiance Realty.

As Managing Director of Infrastructure, Mr. Fernandez will be responsible for client relations, business development and sales for Institutional Investing in Infrastructure (i3) magazine. He will report to Tom Parker, IREI's Executive Vice President and Publisher, and be based in Southern California. He is reachable by phone at +1 925-244-0500, ext. 271 or email at j.fernandez@irei.com.

"Our i3 platform continues to gain momentum as the interest from institutional investors in infrastructure continues to grow," says Parker. "Chase McWhorter has done an incredible job of building our infrastructure community, which made it important to find the right person to build upon that success and add value for our clients. Through a very long and extensive search process, I am very excited to have Jorge join our team and continue his history of exceeding client expectations. Jorge's competitiveness and leadership experience as a point guard in college basketball will be a great addition to our culture."

About Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI)

Since 1987, IREI has been a leading force in industry knowledge, providing institutional real estate and infrastructure investors with decision-making tools via its publications, conferences and information services.

IREI publishes a diversified portfolio of news magazines, special reports and directories for the benefit of the global infrastructure and institutional real estate investment communities. Each publication provides subscribers with news, insights and perspectives on the trends and events shaping the industry and the investment landscape.

The firm's flagship publication, Institutional Real Estate Americas, has been the industry's go-to resource for more than 35 years.

To learn more about Institutional Real Estate, Inc. and its businesses, visit www.irei.com.

