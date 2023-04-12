Naturepedic Announces Up to $869 Off Organic Mattresses for Earth Day, Plus Free Pillows

Sitewide sale includes planet-friendly sleep essentials for the whole family.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, makers of certified organic mattresses and bedding, has launched its 2023 Earth Day Sale. Customers can shop the sitewide sale online (code EARTH15) or in-store for 15% off plus free pillow(s) with kids and adult mattress purchases.

Naturepedic Organic Mattresses: Safe Healthy Sleep™ Since 2003 (PRNewswire)

Earth Day Sale includes up to $644 off the EOS Classic Organic Mattress, the leader sustainable mattress design.

Naturepedic honors the Earth with sustainably made products that eliminate polyurethane foam, flame retardants, forever chemicals and harmful VOCs. These include the just-launched Organic Pet Bed and favorites like:

Classic Organic Cotton Crib Mattress: The most affordable certified organic crib mattress on the market, made with organic cotton, non-toxic waterproofing and allergy-friendly materials – up to $49 off.

2-in-1 Organic Kids Mattress (Twin) – An innovative mattress perfect for potty-training and beyond, featuring a waterproof side for little ones and quilted side for bigger kids – $119 off.

EOS Classic Organic Mattress – Features comfort layers you can tailor on each side of the bed and swap over time, keeping it from joining the 20 million mattresses that end up in U.S. landfills annually and making the EOS the leader in sustainable mattress design – up to $644 off.

Eco-conscious shoppers can rest easier knowing that Naturepedic will donate a portion of sale profits to One Tree Planted, a non-profit that plants one tree for every dollar received. Additionally, Naturepedic is a proud 1% for the Planet member.

"Naturepedic has been with us since 2016, giving 1.6 million U.S. dollars, and exemplifying a diversified giving approach supporting both planet and people," said Kate Williams, 1% for the Planet CEO.

Naturepedic has led the organic mattress revolution since 2003 and is the first and only mattress manufacturer to complete the Organic Trade Association's Organic Fraud Prevention Program.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect families through safer, healthier organic-based products with a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic, an EPA Green Power Partner, is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous supporter of NGOs and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

