PNY GeForce RTX™ 4070 12GB VERTO; PNY Introduces Latest 40 Series NVIDIA GeForce GPU

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PNY announced today the expansion of its revolutionary NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ 40 Series PNY and XLR8 Gaming family of GPUs with the addition of the new GeForce RTX 4070 12GB VERTO™ graphics cards.

The GeForce RTX 4070 GPU includes all the advancements of the NVIDIA® Ada Lovelace architecture, including the new standards in gaming such as DLSS 3 neural rendering and real-time ray-tracing technologies. Starting at $599, the GeForce RTX 4070 runs most modern games at over 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution.

PNY GeForce RTX 4070

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 is the 4th addition to PNY's 40 Series GPUs and will be available in three different configurations: XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ Overclocked Triple Fan, XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ Triple Fan and PNY VERTO Dual Fan edition. PNY RTX 4070 GPUs feature 12GB of super-fast GDDR6X on-board memory powered by the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture and the 3rd generation of RTX, delivering the speed needed to rip through the most demanding games and effortlessly create content.

Incredible Performance and Speed

RTX 4070 GPUs breakthrough performance barriers and deliver enhanced gaming realism, powerful real time ray tracing, extreme overclocking capabilities, and acclaimed features such as NVIDIA DLSS performance-boosting AI and NVIDIA Reflex latency-reduction, to accelerate the way you game. Experience extreme performance and an unparalleled graphics experience with blazingly fast graphics processing at all resolutions, even up to 8k.

Powerhouse Design

Joining the impeccably designed PNY VERTO family of graphics cards, GeForce RTX 4070 models expand PNYs form factor variety with the new high-performance dual fan cooler. Enjoy impressive cooling even when running resource-heavy games and content creation with two 90mm fans on the meticulously crafted compact dual fan design and three 90mm fans on XLR8 Gaming triple fan designs. All three RTX 4070 VERTO models feature a sleek aluminum backplate to protect sensitive components and air vents to provide additional heat dissipation. Four copper heat pipes on the XLR8 Gaming VERTO GPUs and three copper heat pipes on the PNY VERTO GPU, pair with a copper base offering the ultimate cooling potential in the most compact PNY design to date. The compact dual slot design and powerful single 8-pin power connector design offers expanded compatibility for a larger range of computer chassis without compromising performance.

Extraordinary Gaming Experience

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards deliver top tier in-game performance and stability across the top graphic-intense AAA games and creative applications. With the powerful combination of ultra-high performance and super-fast memory at your fingertips, the RTX 4070 VERTO GPUs bring the future of immersive gaming to you. Count on PNY's expanded GeForce RTX 40 Series portfolio of graphics cards to deliver unparalleled realism and a new dimension in PC gaming; raising the bar of visual graphics and setting the tone for ultimate game play.

Overclocking and ARGB Customization

Take your rig to the next level with ARGB lighting control and overclocking through PNY's VelocityX™ software. The PNY XLR8 Gaming RTX 4070 GPUs are equipped with 13 customizable LEDs, unlocking all new RGB effects with remarkable individual RGB control. Level-up and illuminate your system with brilliant ARGB lighting, fine-tune performance parameters, and monitor critical stats like core and memory clocks, core temperature, fan speed, RGB lighting and more.

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4070 12GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO EPIC-X RGB™ Triple Fan Overclocked Graphics Card DLSS 3

12GB GDDR6X (192-bit)

Triple Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

EPIC-X RGB™

Overclocking: via VelocityX™ software

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4070 12GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO EPIC-X RGB™ Triple Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3

12GB GDDR6X (192-bit)

Triple Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

EPIC-X RGB™

VelocityX™ software

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4070 12GB VERTO Dual Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3

12GB GDDR6X (192-bit)

Dual Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

Product Availability

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 will be available April 13th via BestBuy.com, Amazon.com and other eTail partners starting at $599.99.

