QUARK EXPEDITIONS DELIVERS HIGH ON HELICOPTER ADVENTURES IN THE ANTARCTIC 2024-25 SEASON

SEATTLE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, has announced an exciting Antarctic 2024.25 season that offers more helicopter adventures than any other operator in the Polar Regions. In addition, the company has introduced various incentives to help travelers fulfill their dreams of a polar expedition to the 7th Continent.

"Without a doubt, our 2024.25 season will be our most helicopter-focused Antarctic season ever," said Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions. "We've increased the opportunities for guests to experience the Antarctic from the air in Ultramarine's two twin-engine H145 helicopters. This has been part of our longterm strategy for the game-changing Ultramarine, which will offer heli-landing and flightseeing on multiple Antarctic voyages."

"Guests on World Explorer and Ocean Adventurer will be able to choose from a robust portfolio of land- and sea-based adventures—including kayaking, Zodiac cruising, hiking and wildlife-watching—under the expert guidance of our expedition team, who are recognized as the best in the polar industry," said White.

The 30 departures (ranging from 7 to 23 days) in Quark Expeditions' Antarctic 2024.25 season include voyages to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia Island, the Falkland Islands and Patagonia.

Quark Expeditions has also introduced a variety of incentives for the 2024.25 season. "When planning for this new Antarctic season, we took into consideration the barriers currently facing global travelers," said Thomas Lennartz, Vice-president of Sales and Client Experience. "In addition to offering 25% off select Antarctic voyages—with an extra 10% off when paying in full at time of booking—we're introducing a $1,000 USD flight credit off the top of their trip costs on all departures. We're topping that off with a US $250 shipboard credit (on all departures) which guests can use at their discretion."

The financial incentives, combined with the one-of-a-kind off-ship experiences exclusive to Quark Expeditions, bode well for a very successful Antarctic 2024.25 season.

Guests get up to 25% off select voyages

An additional 10% off when paying in full at time of booking

$1,000 USD flight credit on top of traveler's trip costs on all Antarctic 2024.25 departures

$250 shipboard credit on all departures

The most helicopter adventures than ever before offered in the Antarctic.

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.

About Ultramarine:

The technologically-advanced Ultramarine, the newest addition to the Quark Expeditions fleet, is a game-changer in polar exploration. Equipped with two twin-engine Airbus 145 helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs and the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry, Ultramarine changes the way guests explore the Polar Regions. Other features include a spa, sauna with floor-to-ceiling windows, fitness centre, yoga space, spacious rooms and two restaurants plus a lounge and presentation theatre. Ultramarine has been designed with advanced sustainability systems that help preserve the pristine Polar Regions for the next generation of explorers. Ultramarine has an Ice Class rating of 1A+ and Polar Class rating of PC6, which contribute to the vessel's superior standards of safety standard. The ship's innovative sustainability features, which help reduce its environmental footprint, include a micro auto gasification system (MAGS), which is capable of converting onboard waste into energy, eliminating the need for the transportation of waste.

About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

