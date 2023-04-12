Sony Electronics Debuts Flagship 4K HDR Monitor, BVM-HX3110

TRIMASTER HX Reference Monitor Boasts a New Panel Technology for Improved Brightness While Maintaining Pristine Black Reproduction as well as an Optional Fast Pixel Response Mode for Reduced Motion Blur

PARAMUS, N.J., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics is launching a premium 30.5 inch 4K HDR professional monitor for critical evaluation, color grading, live production and post-production. The BVM-HX3110 features a Sony-designed dual layer anti-reflection LCD panel with Sony proprietary signal processing, supporting a higher peak luminance1 of up to 4000cd/m² while maintaining no-compromise deep blacks.

Sony's flagship 4K HDR monitor, the BVM-HX3110, is a TRIMASTER HX reference monitor that boasts a new panel technology for improved brightness while maintaining pristine black reproduction. It also offers optional fast pixel response mode for reduced motion blur and a standard IP interface. (PRNewswire)

Along with characteristics such as accurate color reproduction, picture consistency and precision imaging, which are hallmarks of Sony's BVM-series of monitors, the BVM-HX3110 offers brighter specular highlights and introduces a new optional fast pixel response mode for reduced motion blur. It also provides a wider viewing angle, as well as standard IP interface for SMPTE ST2110 signals, to complement Sony's Networked Live ecosystem. The well-established BVM-HX310 remains available as a companion model to the BVM-HX3110, offering consistency in color reproduction, gamma curve and operation.

"Content creators are always seeking tools that help to accurately match and represent their creative vision and the BVM-HX3110 does just that," said Ellen Heine, Marketing Manager, Sony Electronics. "We continue to act on customers' feedback, which is why this new model offers a host of new features including an IP interface for enhanced flexibility. And of course, in keeping with Sony's monitor design philosophy, it color matches with our most popular professional monitors."

The monitor's new standard toolset incorporates Waveform Monitor/Vector Scope (WF/VS), false color, focus assist, closed captioning, 3D LUT processing, and quad and side-by-side viewing modes, among other valuable features. In addition to fast pixel response, supplemental benefits include support for JPEG-XS as well as Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) through optional licenses. Additional optional licenses enable tools such as HDR/SDR conversion and a user 3D LUT signal-output.

The BVM-HX3110 utilizes the same color gamut and works seamlessly alongside several of Sony's monitors such as the complementary and well-established BVM-HX310, as well as the PVM-X and LMD-A series monitors. This also includes the just-announced LMD-A180, an 18.4 inch HD HDR high grade picture monitor with a wide color gamut. Ideal for on-set monitoring, the LMD-A180 can also be rack mounted for general monitoring purposes. It replaces the LMD-A170 monitor.

A prototype of the BVM-HX3110 will be in Sony's booth, #C8101, at NAB Show 2023 from April 16-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It is expected to be available in November 2023. The LMD-A180 is planned to come to market in the fall of 2023.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Peak luminance value is typical at D65 (x, y = 0.3127, 0.329) and is not guaranteed. Auto brightness limiter may work under some conditions.

