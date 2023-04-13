Elecrow launches its Partner Seller Program - Anyone can profit from selling electronics products on Elecrow

SHENZHEN, China, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The OSHW one-stop solution maker service provider ELECROW, based in Shenzhen, China, has launched its special program to attract more tech sellers to join it - Partner Seller Program - an activity that enables anyone who has their great ideas of electronics projects to produce their projects and sell their projects on Elecrow for profit. More than that, "Elecrow can be the reliable marketplace for people who have batch-finished electronics products but worry that there will be weak traffic performance and no great marketing channels for them to sell. " said Richard Li, the CEO of Elecrow.

Elecrow's Partner Seller Program is the first groundbreaking activity to help makers and DIY electronics entrepreneurs turn their ideas into reality, offering comprehensive support from manufacturing to logistics, delivery and promotion. With only the initial idea provided by the customer, Elecrow takes care of the rest of the business, making it easier for tech enthusiasts, small businesses, start-ups and even students to profit from their DIY electronics ideas.Starting a DIY electronics program on your own can be challenging, especially without a solid professional background. Elecrow's Partner Seller Program is designed to address these challenges by providing professional help in selling electronics, and even helping makers increase their influence in the maker community through quality electronics programs.

A Partner Seller can also benefit from Elecrow's special discounts on manufacturing orders. In addition, Elecrow provides warehousing and logistics services to reduce inventory management headaches for Partner Sellers. With access to an easy-to-use system, one-on-one VIP professional support, transparent inventory and financial status, Partner Sellers can join the program with no platform or monthly fee by paying as little as 5% of total sales. Elecrow also supports Partner Sellers in terms of product photography and official promotions such as newsletters & product feature advertising.

Compared to the already online manufacturing service offered to makers, Elecrow has more thoughts on its futuristic landscape construction. With the idea of "Bring Your DIY Electronics Ideas To Life" and the mission of "Make Your making Easier", Elecrow welcomes tech people from all walks of life, whether they are students, individual electronics makers, DIY electronics hobbyists, hackers, tech geeks, business groups, startups, or even tech novices.

"The Partner Seller Program is just the beginning, Elecrow has other advanced programs in the pipeline these days. We are having spring-season special promotion for mechanical keyboards in the services of PCB manufacturing, 3D Printing, and acrylic laser cutting. We are an open-source platform with professional support for makers. Manufacturing and production services are only part of the whole, Elecrow will be a great marketplace with expert services for makers to sell their DIY electronic products online. In addition, aiming to become a fully integrated multifunctional service platform, Elecrow not only provides services of PCB&PCBA manufacturing, 3D printing, acrylic laser cutting, component sourcing, and online selling but also includes open source sharing environment of Elecrow Forum and visual programming tools such as Letscode for makers. " Richard Li said.

Since 2014, Elecrow, an open-source hardware company headquartered in Shenzhen, China, has been keenly persisting in providing high-quality products and excellent services to fully satisfy customers. Focused on providing the one-stop OEM/ODM solution for manufacturers, Elecrow offers services including production, assembly, electronic component supply, and component sourcing, and can be the crucial trading platform for makers to sell their products.

