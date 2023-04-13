New Data from Jointly on Purposeful Cannabis Consumption: What's Working for Consumers 2023

-- More Than 93 Million Have Consumed Cannabis for Health and Wellness Purposes --

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointly , the cannabis discovery company, today released new data on why people are consuming cannabis – and what is actually working.

While the stigma and stereotypes surrounding cannabis use have persisted, 91% of adults aged 21+ who have ever consumed cannabis have done so for health and wellness purposes according to a 2022 Harris Poll . That's nearly 93 million people based on a recent YouGov Poll , reporting that more than half (52%) of U.S. adults have tried cannabis.

"While cannabis is still largely misunderstood, more consumers are waking up to the truth. And the truth is that most people use cannabis to make their lives better," said David Kooi, CEO and Co-Founder of Jointly. "The cannabis consumers on our platform prove it every day. People choose from among 12 great reasons to consume cannabis. Goals, as we call them, that enhance their lives. By embracing purposeful consumption, they safely reach their goals with cannabis."

Based on data from nearly a half million unique cannabis experiences that consumers have documented on the Jointly platform, following are highlights on what's working, and for whom:

Here are the goals for which they consume:

Relax & refresh - 23%

Relieve everyday stress - 21%

Improve sleep - 11%

Ease everyday pain - 11%

Energize & uplift - 10%

Enjoy social experiences - 8%

Focus - 5%

Create - 3%

Stimulate appetite - 3%

Enhance intimacy - 2%

Exercise - 1.6%

Recover from exercise - 1.4%

People find success with cannabis across all of these goals. They find the most success with enjoying social experiences, relaxing and refreshing, as well as stimulating appetite. People find focusing, enhancing intimacy, and exercise the most challenging, but still achievable.

People that consume cannabis with intention and are mindful of the factors that can impact their experiences, report 50% better results than those who don't.

Jointly helps people track the factors that can impact a cannabis experience. The data show:

Cannabis is not like traditional western medicine. To achieve success with cannabis, this new data shows that a person's experience can vary by an average of 40-50%, depending on the goal, due to factors like setting, hydration, diet, and sleep.

Dose impacts the effectiveness of a cannabis experience by up to 58%.

Product choice impacts the effectiveness of a cannabis experience by up to 65%.

Cannabis drinks, edibles, and tinctures perform better overall than inhalable products across a wide range of goals: exercise recovery, relaxing and refreshing, improving sleep, enhancing social experiences, and relieving everyday stress.

Topicals perform best overall for easing everyday pain and exercise recovery compared to other product types.

While consumers have hundreds of brands to choose from, winners are emerging that are better at helping consumers reach their goals. Top brands working for people seeking:

Relaxation

Klutch Cannabis (OH) Kurvana (CA) Claybourne Co (CA)

Stress relief

Cannadescent (CA) Illicit Gardens (MO) Klutch Cannabis (OH)

Improved sleep

Klutch Cannabis (OH) Grow Ohio (OH) Incredibles (CO, MD, NV, VA, IL, MA, OH)

Jointly's data also reveals that men and women are reporting varying results from their cannabis experiences.

Men report better results than women for 11 of the 12 goals: create, energize and uplift, exercise, focus, ease everyday pain, exercise recovery, relax and refresh, improve sleep, enhance social experiences, relieve everyday stress, and enhance appetite. Men and women reported similar results for enhancing intimacy.

Men use cannabis 4x more for exercise recovery, and 2x more for exercise.

Women use cannabis 2x more for creativity than men, and also use cannabis for sleep more often.

Consumers use cannabis most often for these reasons in the following cities:

Relaxation

Portland, OR Boardman, OR Denver, CO

Relieving everyday stress

New York, NY Philadelphia, PA Chicago, IL

Improving sleep

Los Angeles, CA Phoenix, AZ Chicago, IL

"The modern cannabis consumer is increasingly purposeful. When they find success with cannabis, it's often because they learn or discover what we call the 4 Laws of Purposeful Cannabis Consumption. Truths about cannabis consumption that have been obscured by prohibition and propaganda, but are proven by our data. They are: 1) Cannabis is a complex plant that can produce a variety of effects, 2) people use cannabis for at least 12 different productive purposes, 3) cannabis affects everyone differently and 4) people get materially better results from cannabis by creating the conditions for a good experience," explains Kooi. "These truths are why cannabis legalization, destigmatization, reframing, and education provide one of the greatest opportunities of our time to improve our collective wellbeing."

About Jointly

Jointly is the cannabis discovery company. Powered by a proprietary data platform, the company was created on the premise that purposeful cannabis consumption is the key to unlocking a better you.

Cannabis enthusiasts use the platform to discover new products and reflect on their experiences to reveal insights that help them reach their goals. Their product ratings power Jointly's goal-specific cannabis product recommendation engine. That engine helps cannabis retailers sell more cannabis to more people more easily, for all the great reasons people shop and consume.

For additional information, visit jointlybetter.com and download the app for free on Apple / Google .

