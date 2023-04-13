Roshambo Eyewear Produces Tens of Thousands of Glasses Frames per Year with Recycled Material

The kids-focused eyewear brand's mission is to eventually manufacture all of its toxin-free, child-safe, unbreakable frames from recycled materials.

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roshambo Eyewear, a leading manufacturer of children's eyewear, today released their latest statistics on their manufacturing goals to make 100% of their frames out of recycled materials. In 2022 over 30,000 pairs of Roshambo frames were made with recycled material as they tested their new recycling strategy in conjunction with their longtime Italian manufacturer. That equates to over 750 pounds of waste reused to make their flexible frames for sunglasses and prescription glasses. By recycling unused material into the frames, it helps to keep it out of our oceans and landfills.

“Sunglasses are an ideal use for recycled materials, as they require only small pieces,” explained Roshambo’s manufacturing team. “We try to reuse as much as we can. For example, all the scraps from our molds are chipped into pellets, and then melted down to inject back into new flexible frames. This is part of our mission to create a circular economy in our factory.” (PRNewswire)

"Sunglasses are an ideal use for recycled materials, as they require only small pieces," explained Roshambo's manufacturing team. "We try to reuse as much as we can. For example, all the scraps from our molds are chipped into pellets, and then melted down to inject back into new flexible frames. This is part of our mission to create a circular economy in our factory."

"So even though you may not see it, a rainbow of Roshambo frames is in every pair of sunglasses!" commented Roshambo CEO, Scott Morris. "With Earth Day in mind, we are thankful that we can make a difference one frame at a time. Every year we set new goals to improve our manufacturing processes, product development, packaging materials and any waste produced in our offices. In time, we hope to have 100% of our materials come from recycled sources. My favorite initiative is trying to repurpose discarded plastic ocean nets for use in our frames. Of course, these improvements for sustainability have to work hand in hand with our product maintaining its famous quality and safety."

When founders Scott & Julia Morris started Roshambo Eyewear, it seemed strange to them that nearly all high quality adult sunglasses were made in Italy, but basically all kids sunglasses were made cheaply. Why can't kids have high quality shades too? After about 2 years of searching, they found an independent, family-owned Italian sunglasses manufacturer with a background in toy manufacturing.

"When we told them we wanted flexible, child-safe, ultra-light, virtually unbreakable frames, but they could not have any toxins, including: BPA, lead, latex, phthalate, cadmium, etc, they understood why we demanded that and how to make it happen," shared Morris. "They were able to custom blend a perfect formula for us that is what we have used ever since. As far as we know, we are still the only kids sunglasses line made in Italy and assembled in the United States."

Roshambo also touts their toxin-free, bendable, durable frames as basically unbreakable. The sustainable frames have a long shelf life, and they even have some interesting hacks for keeping the frames in great shape over time. And if they do happen to break, they offer a free frame replacement guarantee if the frames get damaged or break in their first year of use. They even offer free lens replacements to keep sunglasses out of landfills!

About Roshambo Eyewear:

Roshambo Eyewear is a San Diego family-owned sunglasses and direct-to-consumer prescription glasses brand. Roshambo frames are proudly made in Italy and assembled in the United States, and are BPA, phthalate, lead & latex free. Their polarized sunglasses offer 100% UVA/B/C protection, and are available in 5 sizes ranging from baby through adult.

The name "ro•sham•bo" is a reference to the nostalgic game we all grew up playing, "rock, paper, scissors." It also pays tribute to their autism support mission: special education teachers have told us that playing ro•sham•bo with children with autism can be a valuable teaching tool when they need a quiet, calming, and personal interaction with a teacher. Roshambo Eyewear collaborates with and supports several pediatric charities including autism, pediatric cancer, and Down syndrome organizations.

To purchase Roshambo Eyewear, visit www.roshambo.com .

Media Contact: stacy@roshambo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Roshambo Eyewear