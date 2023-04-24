Autism Speaks Launches Autism by the Numbers to Increase Accessibility of Autism Information across the United States

The innovative tool, developed in collaboration with Drexel University, centralizes select autism data for 50 states and the District of Columbia

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This World Autism Month, Autism Speaks is bringing together data sources to address gaps in nationwide autism data with the launch of Autism by the Numbers, created in collaboration with the National Autism Data Center at Drexel University. For the first time, the Autism by the Numbers Dashboard and Annual Report centralize autism data across the United States to foster insights into the systems that serve autistic individuals , spotlight accessibility of supports and services, and enable advocacy in key areas for the autistic community.

Autism by the Numbers encourages autistic individuals, families, advocates and researchers to better understand the utilization of select autism services, outcomes and policies across the U.S., including early diagnosis and intervention, healthcare costs and transition to adulthood.

"We're proud to introduce Autism by the Numbers as a first-of-its-kind dashboard that uniquely delivers autism information from across the nation in an accessible, authoritative hub," said Andy Shih, Chief Science Officer, Autism Speaks. "In mobilizing reliable and actionable data and offering guidance for future planning, Autism by the Numbers has the potential to transform the way we understand and meet the needs of the autistic community, making a positive impact in the lives of people with autism and their families."

In this collaboration, Autism Speaks and the National Autism Data Center at Drexel University conceptualized the project, identified data sources and engaged in the data analysis, as well as the visualization, of Autism by the Numbers.

"People and communities need data that can be accessed and used to navigate systems, from getting an autism diagnosis and linking to needed services, to understanding policies where they live," said Jessica Rast, Research Scientist at the National Autism Data Center at Drexel University. "Together, we are exploring additional data sources and identifying solutions across communities through Autism by the Numbers."

In delivering visibility into the landscape of autism services and supports, Autism by the Numbers offers a tool to facilitate planning and advocacy, and reinforces Autism Speaks' commitment to better support the diverse needs of all people with autism.

Learn more about Autism by the Numbers at: autismspeaks.org/autism-speaks-autism-numbers

Explore the Dashboard at: nationalautismdatacenter.org/autism-by-the-numbers/

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to creating an inclusive world for all individuals with autism throughout their lifespan. We do this through advocacy, services, supports, research and innovation, and advances in care for autistic individuals and their families. To find resources, join an event or make a donation, go to www.AutismSpeaks.org. Learn more by following @AutismSpeaks on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the National Autism Data Center at Drexel University

The National Autism Data Center is a project of the A.J. Drexel Autism Institute Policy and Analytic Center. The mission of the National Autism Data Center is to house and utilize data to create meaningful information for autistic individuals, their caregivers, policymakers, service providers, and stakeholders seeking to improve systems of care. We promote secondary analysis of national-level data that fuels population-level information about the care people report they need and the services they use.

