Next Generation miniMOT Platform Unveiled for Quantum Physics Research and Education

BOULDER, Colo., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion , the global quantum leader, announced the release of its next-generation compact vacuum system for neutral atom research and quantum application development, the miniMOT V2. This launch marks the first new product release under the Infleqtion brand as the company transitions to a commercial products company.

The miniMOT V2 is a unique and compact off-the-shelf trapped atom vacuum system that enables users to create and control quantum matter based on rubidium (Rb) or cesium (Cs) atoms. With an intuitive user interface, the miniMOT V2 provides greater control over critical system parameters, increasing flexibility for cold atom experiments.

Neil Anderson, Ph.D., General Manager for Infleqtion's Quantum Components business highlighted, "As the quantum industry matures, we continue to see the need for commercial products that enable researchers, scientists, and application developers to quickly execute their experimental goals and meet their product development milestones. The miniMOT V2's new design and features provide users with even greater flexibility to create and control quantum matter within hours, not months."

Unlike its bulky counterparts, the miniMOT V2 eliminates the guesswork and hassle of setting up large and expansive vacuum equipment, allowing students and researchers to focus on designing their cold atom experiments or quantum application work to generate results faster. Upgrading to the miniMOT V2 means an easy-to-use and efficient solution for your quantum matter needs.

The miniMOT V2 includes a compact UHV system suitable for MOT production from a background vapor, active and passive pumps to maintain vacuum quality over several years of operation, integrated electronics for vacuum control, alkali atom pressure control, and to drive the miniMOT Coils and a touchscreen interface for seamless user control of system operation. It also includes a thin-walled cell, but optimized AR-coated UHV glass cells are also available as a standard feature. Shipped under vacuum, the miniMOT V2 is ready for immediate use.

Infleqtion has collaborated with undergraduate educators to develop experiments that can be integrated into traditional physics curricula. As atomic physicists, they understand the importance of incorporating physical experimentation based on quantum physics into physics education. This is crucial as quantum technologies, such as quantum information processing, Positioning, Navigation and Time-keeping (PNT), gravimetry, and magnetometry, have become increasingly important for industry and governments around the world. To take advantage of the opportunities that the quantum world will offer, it is critical to develop a workforce with the necessary skill sets.

The miniMOT V2 is a solution for revitalizing traditional physics curricula and introducing students to the practical aspects of working in the quantum realm. The new miniMOT V2 platform allows institutions without the required infrastructure and skill sets to create a magneto-optical trap to immediately begin creating cold atoms and conducting related experiments.

The miniMOT V2 has been used in several physics experiments, including investigating inertial sensing using electromagnetically induced transparency , and laser cooling of 85Rb atoms to the recoil temperature limit . These experiments demonstrate the miniMOT V2's versatility in various applications.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion is building an ecosystem of quantum technologies and commercial products for today, that will drive the company and the entire industry toward tomorrow. The company believes in taking quantum to its limit and leading from the edge. Infleqtion is built on 16 years of pioneering quantum research from ColdQuanta. Its scalable and versatile quantum technology is used by organizations around the globe and deployed by NASA on the International Space Station. Infleqtion is based in Austin, TX, with offices in Boulder, CO; Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; Melbourne, AU and Oxford, UK. Find out how Infleqtion is building the future at www.Infleqtion.com .

