THE GRIO TO HOST SECOND ANNUAL "BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE WASHINGTON, DC GALA" HONORING JOURNALIST GAYLE KING

Hosted by Roy Wood, Jr. and Featuring a Live Musical Concert by Diana Ross



The Event Will Take Place at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on Saturday, April 29th

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Media Group's African American-focused news, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment multi-platform media outlet, theGrio ( www.thegrio.com ), will honor CBS News journalist Gayle King with theGrio's "Journalist Icon Award" for her tremendous career accomplishments and service to America during a star-studded event in Washington, DC. Scheduled to immediately follow the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) on the evening of Saturday April 29, 2023. The event--entitled BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE WASHINGTON, DC GALA--will take place at The Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History & Culture in Washington, DC. In addition, the best moments of the gala will be captured and shared on a one-hour television special entitled THE WASHINGTON, D.C. GALA, featuring interviews with today's leading political icons, power players, and stars. The special will air on theGrio Television Network and other platforms on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Byron Allen -- Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group (PRNewswire)

Roy Wood, Jr. -- comedian, Emmy-nominated producer, and correspondent for THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central -- will host the event which will feature a special musical concert by music legend Diana Ross, fresh off her electric performance at Byron Allen's 5th Annual Oscar Gala last month in Beverly Hills, which raised money for Children's Hospital Los Angeles. BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE WASHINGTON, DC GALA is an illustrious affair featuring A-list guests and politicos, including stars from film, music, sports, and television. The event is sponsored by: Allen Media Group, Procter & Gamble and My Black is Beautiful.

The evening's honoree, CBS News' Gayle King, is co-host of CBS MORNINGS, and she is also editor-at-large of Oprah Daily and hosts a live, weekly radio show titled "Gayle King in the House" on SiriusXM. King has received numerous awards for her extensive work as a journalist, including three Emmys. Most recently, Gayle was honored with the 39th Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism presented by Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. In 2018 she was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame and in 2019 she was selected for the TIME 100, Time magazine's annual list of the hundred most influential people in the world.

The legendary Diana Ross was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Supremes, and is one of the rare performers to have two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She was the recipient of a Special Tony Award in 1976, the Kennedy Center Honor in 2007, and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and 2023. In 2021, Billboard magazine ranked her the 30th greatest Hot 100 artist of all time.

"Gayle King and Diana Ross are both American treasures, and I can't think of a better way to honor their excellence than by hosting this event at The Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History & Culture," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "I created the Washington, DC Gala to be a spectacular celebration, informative, and a great deal of fun."

About Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 73 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased theGrio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.

For more information, visit:

www.entertainmentstudios.com

CBS News journalist Gayle King will be honored with theGrio’s “Journalist Icon Award” during a star-studded event called BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE WASHINGTON, DC GALA at The Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History & Culture in Washington, DC on April 29, 2023 (PRNewswire)

Diana Ross will perform at the Second Annual (PRNewswire)

Comedian Roy Wood, Jr. will host BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE WASHINGTON, DC GALA at The Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History & Culture in Washington, DC on April 29, 2023. (PRNewswire)

AMG/theGrio (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allen Media Group