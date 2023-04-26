AdminaHealth Promotes Grace Brueckner to Vice President of Sales

GREENWICH, Conn., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, the leading provider of employee benefits billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, is pleased to announce the promotion of Grace Brueckner to the position of Vice President of Sales.

Grace Brueckner, Vice President of Sales (PRNewswire)

[Brueckner] has been instrumental in helping AdminaHealth provide exceptional service and innovative solutions.

Brueckner has been an integral part of AdminaHealth since joining the company as a Technical Sales Executive in 2021. In this role, she was critical in driving business growth in new and existing accounts, providing technical expertise and consultative support to clients, and ensuring customer satisfaction.

With over 20 years of combined experience in the insurance and technology industries, Brueckner has a deep understanding of the complexities and challenges that brokers, carriers, employers, and third-party administrators face when it comes to managing their benefits programs. Her technical expertise, combined with her ability to build strong relationships with clients, has been instrumental in helping AdminaHealth provide exceptional service and innovative solutions.

As Vice President of Sales, Brueckner will continue to partner with clients, in the mid-market and enterprise level, to understand their needs and provide customized digital solutions to meet their unique premium billing requirements.

"We are thrilled to promote Grace to the position of Vice President of Sales," said Robert A. Bull, CEO and Founding Member of AdminaHealth. "Grace is a key member of our team and has played an instrumental role in our ongoing success. Her technical expertise, passion for digital transformation, industry knowledge, and leadership skills make her the ideal executive to help AdminaHealth continue to experience exponential growth."

"I am honored and excited to take on the increased responsibilities at AdminaHealth," said Brueckner. "I'm fully committed to helping all of our partners; brokers, enrollment firms, and carriers navigate the complex world of benefits premium billing, and I look forward to working with our team to deliver superior digital solutions and the best service to our clients."

About AdminaHealth

AdminaHealth is the leading provider of patented billing and payment solutions for the insurance industry. The company's innovative platform simplifies the administration of benefits and streamlines payment processes for brokers, carriers, employers, and third-party administrators. Founded in 2014, AdminaHealth is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, and serves clients throughout the United States.

(PRNewsfoto/AdminaHealth) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AdminaHealth