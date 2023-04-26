Cadence Bank Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends

TUPELO, Miss. and HOUSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At its meeting today, the board of directors of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (Cadence) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.235 per share of common stock. The common stock dividend is payable on July 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

The board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable on May 22, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2023.

Cadence earlier reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Net income available to common shareholders was $74.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $124.4 million, or $0.68 per diluted share.

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and more than 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

