Employee Health and Well-being Fuels Success

Stellantis earns 2023 Best Employers: Excellence in Health and Well-being Award from Business Group on Health

Award demonstrates company's commitment to promoting a culture of health and well-being for employees and their families

Company among 50 major U.S. employers to receive 2023 Best Employers awards

Stellantis has earned the prestigious Best Employers: Excellence in Health and Well-being Award from the Business Group on Health (BGH).

The BGH awards, now in their 18th year, recognize companies for their outstanding commitment to advancing employee well-being through comprehensive, innovative benefits and initiatives.

Stellantis is one of 50 large employers being awarded the Excellence in Health and Well-being Award.

"Ensuring the health and well-being of our employees and their families while providing a healthy workplace is critical to our company's success," said Brad Thompson, vice president – health care, disability, workers compensation and medical operations, Stellantis North America. "Promoting a culture of health enables each team member to pursue second-to-none work performance and improved quality of life at home."

Through its comprehensive well-being program, Stellantis is committed to offering tools and resources that help employees and their families lead healthier lifestyles.

For example, the company, in partnership with the UAW, was the first domestic automaker to open near-site family health and wellness centers serving employees and their families working at manufacturing facilities in Detroit; Kokomo, Indiana; and Toledo, Ohio.

The Toledo center opened in the summer of 2022. The state-of-the-art medical center provides a convenient, low- to no-cost option for acute, preventative and wellness-focused primary care services for all Stellantis employees and their covered family members enrolled in the company's health care plans. The Kokomo site was the company's first clinic, opening its doors to patients in July 2018.

"We are proud to receive the 2023 BGH Best Employers Award, as it recognizes the importance of having comprehensive programs that ensure the health and well-being of our members," said Rich Boyer, UAW vice president and director of the Stellantis department. "Only by supporting our members' health and well-being can we maintain a world-class working environment that allows our members and the company to compete and succeed during these unprecedented times."

The comprehensive award criteria assess applicants on their approach related to leadership, strategy and culture; holistic well-being, including mental health, financial security, physical health, social connectedness and job satisfaction; engagement and the employee experience; health equity; and metrics and evaluation.

"In the face of ongoing challenges, the award winners all enhance the lives of employees and their families through their innovative health and well-being programs," said Ellen Kelsay, BGH president and CEO. "In addition, their leading-edge programs address critical issues, such as health equity, social determinants of health and affordability, with an eye toward better health and well-being outcomes for everyone."

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

