Jollibee Spreads Its Joy in Las Vegas with Its Third Location Set to Open on April 27, 2023

Jollibee Spreads Its Joy in Las Vegas with Its Third Location Set to Open on April 27, 2023

New Nevada outpost marks the global restaurant brand's fourth location in the state and 64th store in the U.S., as Jollibee continues gaining new legions of fans across North America.

WEST COVINA, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jollibee, the global restaurant brand beloved for its Chickenjoy fried chicken, crispy and juicy Chicken Sandwiches, and iconic Peach Mango Pie dessert, will open its third location in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The new Jollibee will be located at 3181 North Rainbow Boulevard within the Cheyenne Commons shopping center, occupying a highly visible spot at the southwest corner of Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue along the US-95 highway. The opening marks the fourth location in Nevada and 64th store in the U.S. for the joyful dining brand that international food website Eater.com has cited as "the best chain fried chicken in America".

Jollibee will open its third location in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (PRNewswire)

"Ever since we first opened our doors in this fabulous city back in 2007, our fans have been so wonderful in helping us spread the joy of eating to so many of their families and friends along the way," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America. "We look forward to seeing both familiar faces and first-timers at our newest home in the city's dynamic northwest retail hub, where we can't wait to create many more happy moments for our customers."

As personified in its hard-working and happy "jolly bee" mascot, Jollibee is passionate about delivering great-tasting food at a great value that is always served with joy. Recognized as one of "America's Hottest Brands 2022" by leading industry publication, Ad Age, Jollibee is world-renowned for its fried-chicken offering, which it serves in a variety of ways, including:

Chickenjoy : Jollibee's signature fried chicken. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor. For many fans, dipping each bite into Jollibee's silky gravy is a must. : Jollibee's signature fried chicken. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor. For many fans, dipping each bite into Jollibee's silky gravy is a

Chicken Sandwich : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Find out why this newly launched sandwich has been lauded for its intense crunch and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering. : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Find out why this newly launched sandwich has been lauded for its intense crunch and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich : A spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat. : A spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

For many Jollibee fans, no meal would be complete without treating themselves to the brand's iconic Peach Mango Pie dessert. Made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes tucked in a warm, light and crispy crust, one first-time customer even described it as "life-changing".

At the new Las Vegas – Cheyenne Commons location, customers not only can get their hands on Jollibee's crispy and juicy fried chicken and Peach Mango Pie but also discover new side items, including:

Baked Cheddar Mac 'n Cheese: A special blend of macaroni and cheese topped with shredded cheddar and baked in-house to achieve the ultimate creamy, cheesy accompaniment.

Biscuits: Freshly baked, warm, and flakey.

For those planning to treat themselves to Jollibee's newest Las Vegas location, here are the key store details:

Address : 3181 North Rainbow Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89108 (Cheyenne Commons shopping center)

Hours of Operation :

How to Order: This location will feature dine-in, drive-thru and take-out service; online ordering and This location will feature dine-in, drive-thru and take-out service; online ordering and delivery will be available in the coming weeks.

Marking its 90th location in North America, Jollibee's newest home in Las Vegas' northwest suburb joins its two existing area locations: 3890 South Maryland Parkway (just south of downtown) and 8030 South Rainbow Boulevard (southwest area). In addition to its three Las Vegas restaurants, Jollibee also has a fourth Nevada location in the nearby city of Henderson (10485 South Eastern Avenue), which opened its doors in 2020. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Area represents a key growth market as the global restaurant company continues its North American expansion. In the coming months, Jollibee will be expanding its presence in several other existing markets across both the U.S. and Canada, including Northern Virginia (Chantilly, VA), Central Alberta, Canada (Red Deer, AB), and New York City, where the brand will be making its official debut in the vibrant borough of Brooklyn.

On a mission to become one of the world's top-five restaurant chains, Jollibee has more than 1,500 restaurants across 17 countries and is quickly expanding across North America. Follow Jollibee at @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram, and @jollibeeusa on TikTok to get updates on Jollibee's upcoming store openings and other exciting announcements and events, including new product launches and special promotions.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. Its mission is to serve great-tasting food and bring the joy of eating to everyone through its 17 brands with close to 6,500 stores across 34 countries including the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

The Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

The Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. The Jollibee Group has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. It also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

The Jollibee Group has launched its global sustainability agenda dubbed Joy for Tomorrow, which aims to strengthen the company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The agenda centers on the key pillars of Food, People, and Planet, and consists of 10 focus areas namely: food safety, food quality, nutrition & transparency, employee welfare, farmers livelihood, community support, good governance, packaging & recycling, waste reduction, and energy & water efficiency. Each focus area sets goals and initiatives that contribute and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. The company is also a two-time recipient of Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the only Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jollibee