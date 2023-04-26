WASTE CONNECTIONS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

- Price-led organic growth, strong operational execution, and continuing acquisition activity drive strong start to 2023
- Revenue of $1.901 billion, up 15.4%
- Net income(a) of $197.8 million and adjusted EBITDA(b) of $566.9 million
- Net income and adjusted net income(b) of $0.77 and $0.89 per share, respectively
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $442.4 million and adjusted free cash flow(b) of $274.0 million
- On track to achieve full year outlook as provided in February, with potential upside from any additional acquisitions, increases in recycled commodities and renewable fuels values, or reduction of inflationary pressures
TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced its results for the first quarter of 2023.
"Record solid waste pricing growth, strong operational execution and continuing acquisition activity in the first quarter provided a strong start to the year. Q1 was recognized to be a difficult year-over-year comparison given the precipitous decline in resource recovery values during the second half of 2022, and results in the period were further affected by weather-related impacts to solid waste roll-off activity and landfill volumes, particularly on the West Coast. Underlying adjusted EBITDA(b) margins were in line with our expectations, but acquisitions completed since the year-ago period were 30 basis points dilutive to reported margins, or more than 20 basis points higher than expected, given the disproportionate weather-related impacts on West Coast acquisitions," said Ronald J. Mittelstaedt, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Mittelstaedt added, "Continued visibility on pricing, improving trends in labor availability and retention, and recent normalization of weather patterns position us to deliver the full year outlook we provided in February. And as we also noted then, upside potential to this outlook remains from any additional acquisitions, increases in recycled commodities and renewable fuels values, or reduction of inflationary pressures. We've already closed approximately $45 million of acquired revenue year-to-date, and currently expect that pace of activity to continue throughout the year."
Q1 2023 Results
Revenue in the first quarter totaled $1.901 billion, up from $1.646 billion in the year ago period. Operating income was $314.7 million, which included $4.3 million primarily in transaction-related expenses and impairments and other operating items. This compares to operating income of $273.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, which included $6.6 million primarily related to transaction-related expenses. Net income in the first quarter was $197.8 million, or $0.77 per share on a diluted basis of 258.0 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $180.3 million, or $0.69 per share on a diluted basis of 259.6 million shares.
Adjusted net income(b) in the first quarter was $230.4 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, up from $213.4 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) in the first quarter was $566.9 million, as compared to $502.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude impairments and transaction-related items, as reflected in the detailed reconciliations in the attached tables.
All references to "Net income" refer to the financial statement line item "Net income attributable to Waste Connections".
A non-GAAP measure; see accompanying Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule.
Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Waste Connections will be filing a Form 8-K on EDGAR and on SEDAR (as an "Other" document) prior to markets opening on April 27th, providing the Company's second quarter 2023 outlook for revenue, price plus volume growth for solid waste, and adjusted EBITDA(b).
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than eight million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit Waste Connections at wasteconnections.com.
Environmental, Social and Governance
Waste Connections views its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts as integral to its business, with initiatives consistent with its objective of long-term value creation. In 2020, the Company introduced long-term, aspirational ESG targets and committed $500 million to the advancement of such sustainability targets. These investments primarily focus on reducing emissions, increasing resource recovery of both recyclable commodities and clean energy fuels, reducing reliance on off-site disposal for landfill leachate, further improving safety and enhancing employee engagement. The Company's 2022 Sustainability Report provides progress updates on its targets and investments towards their achievement, and introduces new emissions reduction targets. For more information, visit wasteconnections.com/sustainability.
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.
Three months ended
2022
2023
Revenues
$
1,646,255
$
1,900,503
Operating expenses:
Cost of operations
989,518
1,146,941
Selling, general and administrative
163,414
193,667
Depreciation
179,950
204,059
Amortization of intangibles
37,635
39,282
Impairments and other operating items
1,878
1,865
Operating income
273,860
314,689
Interest expense
(41,324)
(68,353)
Interest income
137
2,715
Other income (expense), net
(3,466)
3,174
Income before income tax provision
229,207
252,225
Income tax provision
(48,839)
(54,389)
Net income
180,368
197,836
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(44)
(23)
Net income attributable to Waste Connections
$
180,324
$
197,813
Earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:
Basic
$
0.70
$
0.77
Diluted
$
0.69
$
0.77
Shares used in the per share calculations:
Basic
258,946,933
257,372,942
Diluted
259,560,983
257,988,971
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.23
$
0.255
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.
December 31,
March 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and equivalents
$
78,637
$
133,860
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $22,939 and $22,239 at
833,862
814,680
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
205,146
185,718
Total current assets
1,117,645
1,134,258
Restricted cash
102,727
106,625
Restricted investments
68,099
74,358
Property and equipment, net
6,950,915
6,956,620
Operating lease right-of-use assets
192,506
195,030
Goodwill
6,902,297
6,940,567
Intangible assets, net
1,673,917
1,697,193
Other assets, net
126,497
122,443
Total assets
$
17,134,603
$
17,227,094
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
638,728
$
526,229
Book overdraft
15,645
21,067
Deferred revenue
325,002
336,613
Accrued liabilities
431,247
390,195
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
35,170
34,078
Current portion of contingent consideration
60,092
64,489
Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable
6,759
10,513
Total current liabilities
1,512,643
1,383,184
Long-term portion of debt and notes payable
6,890,149
6,921,839
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities
165,462
169,051
Long-term portion of contingent consideration
21,323
21,333
Deferred income taxes
1,013,742
1,041,152
Other long-term liabilities
417,640
451,571
Total liabilities
10,020,959
9,988,130
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Common shares: 257,211,175 shares issued and 257,145,716 shares outstanding at
3,271,958
3,274,564
Additional paid-in capital
244,076
238,484
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(56,830)
(60,572)
Treasury shares: 65,459 and 59,656 shares at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023,
-
-
Retained earnings
3,649,494
3,781,519
Total Waste Connections' equity
7,108,698
7,233,995
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries
4,946
4,969
Total equity
7,113,644
7,238,964
Total liabilities and equity
$
17,134,603
$
17,227,094
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
180,368
$
197,836
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Loss on disposal of assets and impairments
2,090
1,910
Depreciation
179,950
204,059
Amortization of intangibles
37,635
39,282
Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions
38,378
28,229
Current period provision for expected credit losses
3,022
2,247
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,195
1,621
Share-based compensation
14,635
18,469
Interest accretion
4,448
4,884
Adjustments to contingent consideration
(52)
(637)
Other
382
(2,937)
Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
(21,154)
(52,605)
Net cash provided by operating activities
440,897
442,358
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(355,212)
(144,611)
Capital expenditures for property and equipment
(152,318)
(175,786)
Proceeds from disposal of assets
15,012
1,260
Other
2,637
1,378
Net cash used in investing activities
(489,881)
(317,759)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt
1,305,288
336,649
Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt
(505,597)
(320,027)
Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date
(3,571)
(1,319)
Change in book overdraft
87
5,421
Payments for repurchase of common shares
(424,999)
-
Payments for cash dividends
(59,391)
(65,788)
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation
(17,236)
(22,966)
Debt issuance costs
(4,382)
-
Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee share purchase plan
1,554
1,841
Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust
305
765
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
292,058
(65,424)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
595
(54)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
243,669
59,121
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
219,615
181,364
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
463,284
$
240,485
ADDITIONAL STATISTICS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)
Solid Waste Internal Growth: The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three months ended March 31, 2023:
Three months ended
March 31, 2023
Core Price
11.0 %
Surcharges
0.8 %
Volume
(1.3 %)
Recycling
(1.9 %)
Foreign Exchange Impact
(0.9 %)
Total
7.7 %
Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2023:
Three months ended March 31, 2022
Revenue
Inter-company
Reported
%
Solid Waste Collection
$
1,199,452
$
(2,883)
$
1,196,569
72.7
%
Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer
517,722
(213,019)
304,703
18.5
%
Solid Waste Recycling
63,094
(2,573)
60,521
3.7
%
E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal
43,555
(2,732)
40,823
2.5
%
Intermodal and Other
45,693
(2,054)
43,639
2.6
%
Total
$
1,869,516
$
(223,261)
$
1,646,255
100.0
%
Three months ended March 31, 2023
Revenue
Inter-company
Reported
%
Solid Waste Collection
$
1,434,647
$
(5,514)
$
1,429,133
75.2
%
Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer
616,954
(262,445)
354,509
18.7
%
Solid Waste Recycling
31,301
(623)
30,678
1.6
%
E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal
51,759
(3,624)
48,135
2.5
%
Intermodal and Other
38,212
(164)
38,048
2.0
%
Total
$
2,172,873
$
(272,370)
$
1,900,503
100.0
%
Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2023:
Three months ended
2022
2023
Acquisitions, net
$
110,007
$
132,109
ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)
Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2023:
Three months ended
2022
2023
Cash Interest Paid
$
32,159
$
55,131
Cash Taxes Paid
17,389
11,326
Debt to Book Capitalization at March 31, 2023: 49%
Internalization for the three months ended March 31, 2023: 56%
Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2023: 39 (23 net of deferred revenue)
Share Information for the three months ended March 31, 2023:
Basic shares outstanding
257,372,942
Dilutive effect of equity-based awards
616,029
Diluted shares outstanding
257,988,971
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.
Three months ended
2022
2023
Net income attributable to Waste Connections
$
180,324
$
197,813
Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
44
23
Plus: Income tax provision
48,839
54,389
Plus: Interest expense
41,324
68,353
Less: Interest income
(137)
(2,715)
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
217,585
243,341
Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion
4,096
4,520
Plus: Impairments and other operating items
1,878
1,865
Plus/(Less): Other expense (income), net
3,466
(3,174)
Adjustments:
Plus: Transaction-related expenses(a)
4,540
2,081
Plus: Fair value changes to equity awards(b)
161
373
Adjusted EBITDA
$
502,120
$
566,869
As % of revenues
30.5 %
29.8 %
(a)
Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs.
(b)
Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)
Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:
Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Waste Connections calculates adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment and periodic distributions to noncontrolling interests. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to evaluate the liquidity of its business operations. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.
Three months ended
2022
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
440,897
$
442,358
Plus: Change in book overdraft
87
5,421
Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets
15,012
1,260
Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment
(152,318)
(175,786)
Adjustments:
Cash received for divestitures(a)
(5,671)
-
Transaction-related expenses(b)
23,404
1,249
Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants(c)
76
(2)
Tax effect(d)
(1,110)
(519)
Adjusted free cash flow
$
320,377
$
273,981
As % of revenues
19.5 %
14.4 %
(a)
Reflects the elimination of cash received in conjunction with the divestiture of certain operations.
(b)
Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs and the settlement of an acquired tax liability.
(c)
Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period.
(d)
The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (c) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections:
Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as valuation measures in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.
Three months ended
2022
2023
Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections
$
180,324
$
197,813
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles(a)
37,635
39,282
Impairments and other operating items(b)
1,878
1,865
Transaction-related expenses(c)
4,540
2,081
Fair value changes to equity awards(d)
161
373
Tax effect(e)
(11,092)
(11,024)
Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections
$
213,446
$
230,390
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:
Reported net income
$
0.69
$
0.77
Adjusted net income
$
0.82
$
0.89
(a)
Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.
(b)
Reflects adjustments for impairments and other operating items.
(c)
Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs.
(d)
Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.
(e)
The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.
