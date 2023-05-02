21-Year-Old Black Entrepreneur With Autism Launches Groundbreaking Nail School 8 Months After Successful Beauty Bar Launch

ATLANTA, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaliyah, a 21-year-old black entrepreneur with autism, has announced the launch of her groundbreaking nail school just 8 months after the successful launch of her beauty bar. To mark the grand opening, Aaliyah is offering free manicure and pedicure services and free food to the public, with a special focus on serving seniors and people with autism.

Aaliyah's dedication to inclusivity has caught the attention of many in the beauty industry, including McDonald's Black & Positively Golden Change Leaders program, where she currently serves as an ambassador. She is currently being featured in a McDonald's commercial that is being aired nationally on BET and other networks with actress/ TV personality Keke Palmer.

The nail school will be a first-of-its-kind institution, designed to provide training and employment opportunities to individuals with autism. Aaliyah's passion for inclusive entrepreneurship and her own experience with autism inspired her to launch this innovative venture. By providing specialized training, Aaliyah hopes to build a more inclusive and diverse beauty industry that welcomes individuals with unique talents and abilities.

"I am thrilled to be launching my nail school and to continue my journey as an entrepreneur," said Aaliyah. "As someone with autism, I know firsthand the challenges of finding opportunities in the workforce. But I also know that individuals with autism have unique talents and abilities that can be harnessed to achieve great things. I hope that my nail school will serve as a model for inclusive entrepreneurship and inspire others to pursue their dreams, no matter their background or challenges."

The nail school will offer a comprehensive curriculum that covers all aspects of nail design and care, as well as business management skills. With a focus on providing personalized attention to each student, the school will ensure that every individual receives the support they need to succeed. Graduates of the program will have the skills and knowledge necessary to launch their own nail businesses or work in established salons.

"I am incredibly proud of Aaliyah and her dedication to inclusive entrepreneurship," said Laporsha Grier a mentor and her sister a supporter of Aaliyah. "She is an inspiration to all of us and a reminder of the power of determination and passion. I have no doubt that her nail school will be a huge success and will pave the way for more inclusive and diverse businesses in the future."

The grand opening of Aaliyah's nail school will take place on June 5, 2023 at 184 North Avenue Jonesboro, Ga Suite 106 & 107 For more information, please visit www.aaliyahschoolofnail.com 678-489-84-80 at Instagram page aaliyahbeautybar_nail_school

Contact: Aaliyahbeautybar22@gmail.com

