Wealth Enhancement Group Grows by Adding Heacock & Jones Financial Services, Inc., an Independent RIA with Over $355 Million in Client Assets

The Addition of Heacock & Jones Financial Services, Inc. Brings Wealth Enhancement Group's Total Client Assets to More Than $66.8 Billion and Marks its Third Location in Iowa

MINNEAPOLIS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with more than $66.8 billion in total client assets, announced the acquisition of Heacock & Jones Financial Services, Inc. an independent RIA located in Dubuque, IA. The team at Heacock & Jones Financial Services, led by President Paul Heacock, oversees more than $355 million in client assets.

"We are grateful that Heacock & Jones Financial Services made the decision to join Wealth Enhancement Group," said Jeff Dekko, chief executive officer of Wealth Enhancement Group. "By partnering with our firm, the team at Heacock & Jones Financial Services will have access to additional resources and tools allowing for an even more elevated financial approach built around their clients' unique goals."

Founded in 2000, Heacock & Jones Financial Services, Inc. specializes in providing comprehensive financial planning, investment management, tax planning, insurance, retirement planning and estate planning.

"After 23 years as a private, independent firm, we are excited about partnering with Wealth Enhancement Group. Our firm was built for and around our clients, and our commitment to our clients will never change. We continue to believe an open and transparent, client-centered relationship is the key to long-term success which is aligned with Wealth Enhancement Group's philosophy," shared Mr. Heacock.

"The team at Heacock & Jones Financial Services has worked hard to build strong relationships with their clients over the past 23 years," said Jim Cahn, chief investments & business development officer at Wealth Enhancement Group. "Heacock & Jones Financial Services places a strong emphasis on the quality of communication with its clients by seeking open, honest, and transparent interactions every step of the way, and we're excited to bring them onboard."

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Now serving more than 49,000 households, the company has over 90 offices nationwide and is expanding rapidly through organic growth and acquisitions. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial lives. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Select investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $64.2 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of March 31, 2023. Heacock & Jones Financial Services, Inc. had approximately $355 million in client assets as of December 31, 2022. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the acquisition of Heacock & Jones Financial Services, Inc., Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $66.8 billion in client, advisory, trust and brokerage assets.

