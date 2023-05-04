Foo Fighters and Lord Huron to Headline the 2023 Wildlands Festival in Big Sky, Montana

Event ticket sales to help raise funds for the largest river preservation effort in history

BIG SKY, Mont. , May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outlaw Partners is excited to announce the lineup for the summer's 2023 Wildlands Festival. Rock N Roll Hall of Famers, Foo Fighters, are set to headline the Sunday, August 6 event for their first performance in Big Sky and an unforgettable evening at the intimate 5000-person Big Sky Events Arena. Lord Huron will headline the Saturday, August 5 show; other confirmed musicians and talent throughout the weekend include The Breeders, Taipei Houston, James McMurtry, Regina Ferguson, and comedians Orlando Leyba and Forrest Shaw.

In a special partnership with actor Tom Skerritt, American Rivers and Gallatin River Task Force (GRTF), this year's Wildlands Festival will be the largest fundraising event to be held in support of river conservation in U.S. history – raising funds and protecting 1 million river miles across the nation – with a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting American Rivers and GRTF charities.

The event will kick off with a 'Hooked on the Gallatin' fundraiser dinner with Tom Skerritt and Friends, speaker panel, silent auction and comedy show on August 4, followed by two nights of music August 5 and 6. The event will jointly celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film "A River Runs Through It," the 50th anniversary American Rivers, and the important work GRTF is doing to keep the Gallatin River a thriving resource for Southwest Montana.

"I am grateful to partner with Tom and his team, American Rivers and Gallatin River Task Force to host one of the biggest events in Big Sky," said Eric Ladd, Founder and Chairman of Outlaw Partners. "We will make history this summer with one of the most iconic rock bands of all time in an intimate and beautiful setting for a very important cause."

A staple of the global rock landscape since the 1995 release of their self-titled debut album, Foo Fighters have won 15 GRAMMYs, including a record-setting five Best Rock Album awards. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Paul McCartney in 2021 and continues to sell out arenas and stadiums around the world. With 11,166-foot Lone Mountain as the backdrop for the intimate Wildlands Festival performance, more history will be made in the 5000-person outdoor arena.

Lord Huron's retro influences and evocative performances, which combine western, folk rock, americana and pop melodies will be an exciting act to cap off the second night of the three-day festival. The alternative rock of The Breeders, James McMurtry's guitar licks, Taipei Houston and Regina Ferguson will enhance this lineup.

"We are proud to be a part of this historical event with such celebrated musicians," said Scott Bosse, Northern Rockies Director of American Rivers. "This will only enhance awareness of our ongoing efforts and larger goals to preserve our rivers nationwide."

Earlier this year, American Rivers announced the goal of protecting one million miles of rivers by 2030. Funds raised at the Wildlands Festival will help the organization work toward that goal and other vital efforts.

"Preserving rivers has been a lifelong passion for me, and I'm honored to partner with Outlaw Partners to increase awareness of the importance of river conservation through this special Wildlands weekend," said Tom Skerritt. Skerritt has served on the board of American Rivers for several years and continues to be an active supporter of river conservation around the country.

"The support of the Big Sky community to invest in our work and in the solutions for the Gallatin River is critical to our success," said Kristin Gardner, Chief Executive and Science Officer of the Gallatin River Task Force. "To be a part of such a monumental event for river conservation provides tremendous potential in raising awareness about our community resource."

Ticket pre-registration for Wildlands Festival begins on May 4 at 10am and will follow a lottery system, with any remaining tickets available in a public on-sale May 11. For more updates and full ticket information, please visit wildlandsfestival.com.

About Outlaw Partners

Outlaw Partners is an award-winning experiential marketing, media and events company based in Big Sky and Bozeman, Montana. Formed around the pioneering principles of the Code of the West, Outlaw Partners builds brands that live to challenge the status quo. Founded in 2009, Outlaw Partners' award- winning media publications include Mountain Outlaw magazine, Explore Big Sky newspaper and VIEWS magazine. In addition, we produce hand-curated events in Southwest Montana such as Wildlands Music Festival, Big Sky Professional Bull Riding, and the Big Sky Ideas Festival. With multiple awards for content and graphic design, Outlaw Partners is driven to make an impact in the world by creating meaningful connections, supporting local community organizations, inspiring action in service, and producing quality content that represents a unique demographic and fosters a global kinship to the spirit of the Mountain West. For more information, please visit www.outlaw.partners

About Wildlands Festival

Produced by Outlaw Partners, the Wildlands Festival takes place at the Big Sky Events Arena in Big Sky, Montana with the 11,166-foot iconic Lone Peak as the backdrop. This exciting and inspiring music event brings people together who have a mutual love for wild and scenic rivers, outdoor recreation, parks, trails and the enjoyment of what makes the Greater Yellowstone region special. Previous Wildlands Festival artists include Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Robert Earl Keen and Madeline Hawthorne, among others.

About Tom Skerritt

Tom Skerritt is an Emmy Award-winning TV and film actor who has appeared in over 40 films and more than 200 television episodes since 1962. He is known for his roles in M*A*S*H, Alien, Turning Point, Top Gun, A River Runs Through It, Steel Magnolias, and Emmy award television series and directed Picket Fences. In 2020, Skerritt founded the digital media company Triple Squirrels Inc. and launched EVRGRN Channel, a free ad-supported channel available on STIRR, iOS, Android, streaming TV devices and on demand.

About American Rivers

American Rivers is championing a national effort to protect and restore all rivers, from remote mountain streams to urban waterways. Healthy rivers provide people and nature with clean, abundant water and natural habitat. For 50 years, American Rivers staff, supporters, and partners have shared a common belief: Life Depends on Rivers. For more information, please visit AmericanRivers.org

About Gallatin River Task Force

The Gallatin River Task Force has been protecting the Gallatin River and advocating for sustainable water management for over two decades. Utilizing a watershed approach to resource conservation, the organization prioritizes problem-solving in key focus areas: ecological health of a river system, water conservation, and wastewater management. The Task Force's approach ensures broad stakeholder involvement and inclusivity, is community-based, relies on local leadership, and encourages collaboration for solutions-driven action. Conservation, mindful water sustainability and stewardship of the Gallatin River Watershed are paramount elements to the organization's work and goals for a clean, cold, healthy river for future generations. For more information, please visit gallatinrivertaskforce.org

