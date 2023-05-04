Morris Animal Foundation launches annual Stop Cancer Furever campaign to fund animal cancer research

This year's campaign includes a generous $100K match from Petco Love and Blue Buffalo.

DENVER, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris Animal Foundation, a leader in advancing animal health, kicked off its 10th annual Stop Cancer Furever campaign on May 1. Petco Love and Blue Buffalo are generously providing a dollar-for-dollar match for all gifts up to $100,000. The two-month campaign, ending June 30, raises awareness about animal cancer and funds for research advancing cancer prevention, diagnostics and treatment.

Morris Animal Foundation on May 1 kicked off its annual Stop Cancer Furever campaign. (PRNewswire)

"Stop Cancer Furever is about sharing hope for the future of cancer treatment, increasing awareness and asking people who love animals to help in this mission."

To learn more and donate to this cause, please visit the Morris Animal Foundation Stop Cancer Furever campaign.

"Each year, millions of animals are diagnosed with cancer in the United States alone," said Tiffany Grunert, Morris Animal Foundation President and CEO. "For more than 60 years, the Foundation has been funding animal cancer-focused research projects. Stop Cancer Furever is about sharing hope for the future of cancer treatment, increasing awareness and asking people who love animals to help in this mission."

Cancer is a top cause of death in pets over 2 years old. Since 1962, Morris Animal Foundation has funded nearly 400 cancer studies, invested $55 million, and continued to make strides against the disease, thanks to generous donor support.

Gifts to the Foundation during the campaign will be invested in the Hemangiosarcoma Initiative and help fund other animal cancer studies, including ones that aim to:

Investigate the links between toxin exposures and canine lymphoma.

Better understand the genetics of feline oral squamous cell carcinoma, a devastating oral cancer.

Investigate the efficacy of a novel treatment for ocular surface squamous neoplasia, a type of eye cancer in horses.

In addition to raising funds for cancer research, Morris Animal Foundation will provide pet owners and animal lovers free, downloadable cancer prevention checklists and other educational cancer-related content. Pet owners also can visit the Foundation's Stop Cancer Furever Pledge page to share why stopping animal cancer is important to them.

About Morris Animal Foundation

Morris Animal Foundation's mission is to bridge science and resources to advance the health of animals. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Denver, it is one of the largest nonprofit animal health research organizations in the world, funding more than $149 million in nearly 3,000 critical studies across a broad range of species. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org .

Morris Animal Foundation celebrates 75 years of helping animals (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Morris Animal Foundation