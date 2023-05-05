Genesys Xperience 2023: Inspiring A Bold New Way to Ignite Customer and Employee Loyalty

Entrepreneur and business luminary Sir Richard Branson will speak about redefining modern travel through a people-centric approach that's grounded in empathy





Xperience brings innovative leaders from Virgin Atlantic, Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company, GM Financial, Rabobank and more to share how they're orchestrating differentiated experiences with digital and AI

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in experience orchestration, today announced keynote speakers for Xperience 2023, the customer experience event of the year, to be held June 19–21 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Denver. Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group, will join Genesys CEO and Chairman Tony Bates to discuss how his vision for a people-centric approach redefined modern travel by using the power of empathy to ignite customer and employee loyalty.

(PRNewswire)

Companies are facing a loyalty crisis. Nearly one-third of consumers abandoned a brand last year due to poor service; and only 13% of businesses are equipped with the tools and technology necessary to deliver the experiences people want today. Genesys Xperience 2023 will inspire attendees with A Bold New Way to strengthen customer and employee relationships by scaling empathy and personalization through Experience Orchestration.

The three-day event will feature some of today's most forward-thinking organizations, including Virgin Atlantic, ATB Financial, Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company, GM Financial, GSG, Lighthouse Works, The National Domestic Violence Hotline, OVO Energy, Rabobank, TechStyleOS, and more. Innovative leaders will share how they're setting a new standard in customer and employee experience by using the cloud, digital and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to turn impersonal transactions into long-lasting personal connections that drive business performance.

Xperience 2023 Highlights

At this year's event, leaders from organizations of all sizes and sectors — from C-level executives to customer experience experts and IT professionals — will come together with top industry analysts and influencers, the Genesys partner ecosystem, and Genesys Cloud CX™ platform innovators. Attendees can network, attend breakout sessions and see live demos.

They'll also have opportunities to share insights about navigating digital transformation and using the latest customer and employee experience technologies, including generative AI, automation, bots, journey management and workforce engagement management.

Xperience 2023 attendees will leave equipped with the knowledge and tools to meet the rising expectations of consumers while managing business performance in a complex market.

To register, and for more information about the agenda and event, visit Xperience.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service®, our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

©2023 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud CX, and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contacts:

Lauren Thompson, Genesys

lauren.thompson@genesys.com

+1 505.633.5917

Method Communications

genesys@methodcommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genesys