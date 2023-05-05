Experienced educator and administrator to helm one of the top universities in Silicon Valley

FREMONT, Calif., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Bay University (SFBU) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nicholas Ladany, PhD, as the new President of the university. Dr. Ladany brings an extensive background in higher education, with over 30 years of experience working with and leading institutions nationwide.

San Francisco Bay University (PRNewswire)

San Francisco Bay University Appoints Dr. Nicholas Ladany as New President

San Francisco Bay University, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, is renowned for its strong connections to the tech community and innovative educational approach. As President, Dr. Ladany will seek to further enhance SFBU's position as a leading institution for cutting-edge technology. He will also work to expand the university's partnerships with local and global organizations, providing students with unparalleled opportunities to gain real-world experience and develop the skills necessary to succeed in today's fast-paced, ever-evolving global economy. With Dr. Ladany at the helm, SFBU is poised to build on its reputation for excellence and continue producing graduates who are well-equipped to make meaningful contributions to society.

In a statement, Dr. Ladany shared his enthusiasm for leading SFBU: "I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to lead an institution as dynamic as SFBU. SFBU is charting a new course in the educational space – one focused on student outcomes. The university is uniquely situated due to geography and program offerings to provide its diverse and globally-minded students with a meaningful and innovative higher education experience that sets them up for successful lifelong careers. I intend to capitalize fully on SFBU's current momentum and continue to establish our university among the elite institutions in the region and become a national model and leader in higher education."

Before joining SFBU, Dr. Ladany served as President of Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Georgia, where he achieved remarkable success in increasing enrollment to record levels, overseeing the development of the university's strategic plan, and launching various diversity initiatives. Under his leadership, Oglethorpe University successfully strengthened its finances, as well as student support, retention, and graduation.

Before his tenure at Oglethorpe, Dr. Ladany held numerous prestigious positions, including Dean and Associate Provost at the University of San Diego, Dean at Santa Clara University, and professor at Lehigh University, Temple University, and the University of Maryland.

As SFBU embarks on a new phase of development for its academic programs and curriculum, the university is excited to be led by a President as experienced and forward-thinking as Dr. Ladany. The entire SFBU community extends a warm welcome to Dr. Ladany as he joins our family!

SFBU is a premier WASC/WSCUC-accredited, nonprofit university located in the San Francisco Bay Area/Silicon Valley. SFBU offers degree programs in computer science, engineering, technology, and management. Learn more at www.SFBU.edu .

SOURCE San Francisco Bay University