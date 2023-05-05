SMX preparing Legal Investigatory Capabilities Against Possible Illegal Shorts and Spoofing by Empowering Seiden Law LLP, its New Illegal Shorts and Spoofing Legal Counsel to Work with Mr. Joshua Skule former FBI Executive Assistant Director

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMX (Security Matters) plc (NASDAQ: SMX; SMXWW) is pleased to announce that Seiden Law has joined SMX's ad hoc International Legal Prosecuting Task Force to investigate and analyze possible irregular trading patterns, spoofing and possible illegal market manipulation of the Company's shares. Seiden Law firm, based out of New York, is headed by a former prosecutor, and is helping to strengthen SMX's public market infrastructure, controls, and surveillance capabilities. Seiden Law LLP, with significant global and US experience will be working with new Special Advisor and former FBI Executive Assistant Director Joshua Skule in collaboration with US regulations and securities counsel to ensure we continue to rigorously secure our shareholder value and market position.

Further Seiden Law will work with Mr. Joshua Skule, to formally liaise with regulators to ensure 'triggers' are in place to notify SMX in real time of possible illegal trading activities, communicate with contacts at regulatory agencies and law enforcement (local and international) to prevent any continuing illegal trading activities and hold responsible, both civilly and criminally, those responsible through legal activities through the American and Irish legal systems and filing a request for intervention by INTERPOL, if required.

ACTIONS REGARDING SHARE REGISTRY AND OWNERSHIP

SMX intends to issue a notice under regulation 23 of its articles of association and section 1062 of the Companies Act 2014 to require its shareholders to furnish the Company with information as to the beneficial ownership of any shares within SMX. The Company reminds persons having an interest in 3% or more of the shares in the Company that under Irish law (subject to the Irish High Court determining otherwise) their rights in respect of such shares are unenforceable if the existence of such interest has not been made to the Company within 5 days after such interest was acquired.

About SMX

As global businesses faces new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

