Pinchin Ltd. Continues with US Growth Acquiring Ransom Consulting LLC

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Building on its premier environmental and engineering solutions platform, Pinchin continues its growth in the US with the acquisition of Ransom Consulting LLC ("Ransom").

Pinchin Ltd & Ransom Consulting LLC Logos (CNW Group/Pinchin Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Ransom is a multi-disciplinary engineering and environmental company, serving the commercial real estate, government, and industrial markets. With offices in Portland ME, Portsmouth NH, Providence RI, North Andover MA, and Glassboro & Hamilton NJ, Ransom supports its clients by providing value added and resilient environmental due diligence and remediation services.

"The Ransom acquisition lays the foundation for Pinchin's expansion into the northeast US market," noted Jeff Grossi, CEO of Pinchin. "Ransom fits ideally onto the Pinchin platform, extending Pinchin's presence and supporting our goal to become the predominant North American services provider in the Buildings and Land market for all phases of the real estate lifecycle."

Pinchin's growth strategy includes geographic expansion in the US, addition of new markets, and the development of new technical fields that will further position the company as a leader. Employee ownership will continue as a critical component of the company.

"Integrating with Pinchin provides Ransom an opportunity to deliver additional capabilities and services, providing even greater value to our existing clients, while expanding our footprint, "stated Stephen Ransom, CEO of Ransom. "We are proud of our legacy and look forward to exciting new opportunities as a Pinchin company."

More about Pinchin and Ransom can be found at Pinchin.com and Ransomenv.com.

