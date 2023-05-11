HANDS-FREE FOOTWEAR INNOVATOR KIZIK LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER RETAIL LOCATION

The innovative footwear brand will open its flagship store near Salt Lake City, UT on May 19

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry leader in hands-free shoe innovation, Kizik will open its first-ever brick-and-mortar store near Salt Lake City on May 19, 2023. Located in the heart of the company's home state, the retail store marks the first of many for Kizik, which experienced more than 250% growth last year and exceeded nine figures in sales.

Kizik's experiential retail concept comes to life at Fashion Place Mall , one of Utah's premier shopping centers. The store invites consumers to "step inside" and experience the undeniable difference of Kizik's proprietary technologies, powered by parent company HandsFree Labs®️ .

Kizik creates innovative lifestyle shoes for every aesthetic and every individual, from those who hate tying their shoelaces to those who simply can't. The brand's expansive collection of hands-free footwear leverages more than 170 pending and granted patents, enabling consumers to easily step in and out of their shoes—with no hands and no hassle.

"This is a pivotal moment for Kizik. To be opening our flagship store right down the street from where it all began is humbling and signals a new chapter for the company," says Kizik CEO Monte Deere. "We've seen incredible consumer reception through our e-commerce platform and are excited to provide a point of entry for new adopters of the brand to touch and try on Kizik footwear in a brick-and-mortar setting for the first time."

With a designated in-store try-on area, shoppers can step into their first pair of Kiziks and experience the classic "aha" moment that turns skeptics into believers. With an aesthetic designed by MG2/The Lionesque Group , the 1293 sq. ft. locale offers an elevated shopping experience like no other. The store's 38' glass frontage—uninterrupted by framing—provides retail theater for passersby, while a larger-than-life digital tile screen showcases Kizik's signature step-in moments for all mall-goers to see.

"Kizik's persona can be found throughout the space," says Melissa Gonzalez, an MG2 principal and founder of The Lionesque Group. "3D manifestations of the brand's iconography are thoughtfully incorporated into the store's display fixtures. Wall-mounted shelving has a squiggle edge, a nod to the Kizik shoe outsole. In one section of the space, a directional light and sound experience provides an unexpected sensory (and Instagrammable) moment."

The store will offer Kizik's full portfolio of men's, women's, and kids' shoes in all sizes, as well as new styles launching throughout the year. Additional merchandise includes Kizik-branded shirts for the whole family, Kizik Shoe Care Kits to keep your footwear looking fresh, and no-slip socks that feel totally seamless.

To commemorate the grand opening, Utah First Lady Abby Cox, an avid Kizik fan herself, will perform the ribbon cutting ceremony on May 19. She'll be joined by Monte Deere and other members of the Kizik executive team.

The store will be open during standard mall hours, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

About Kizik

Based in Lindon, Utah, Kizik is the industry's leading hands-free footwear brand, boasting more than 170 pending and granted patents. Powered by the cutting-edge technology and relentless innovation of its parent company HandsFree Labs, Kizik's fashionable, hands-free footwear fuses modern design with next-level comfort and go-anywhere versatility. With a mission to inspire greater joy by making the everyday easier, Kizik is committed to empowering customers through convenience. Offering stylish silhouettes for men, women, and kids, Kizik's hands-free footwear truly is for everyone. To learn more, visit kizik.com and follow @wearkizik.

About MG2 / The Lionesque Group

The Lionesque Group is an award-winning retail strategy and experiential design studio within architecture and design firm MG2. The group's expertise in consumer strategy, experiential design, and build management creates a holistic, end-to-end approach that helps clients shape and define the future of retail for both fast-growing digital natives and established brands looking to think differently. Since its inception, The Lionesque Group has produced over 200 brick-and-mortar experiences in cities across the United States, always dedicated to creating immersive brand moments in a way that drives ROI and helps clients convey compelling stories to their audience. For more information, please visit www.lionesquegroup.com .

