This Week in People & Culture News: 11 Stories You Need to See

- Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and TimelyCare Partner to Support College Students' Mental Health
TimelyCare is now making the "Be There Certificate," a free online mental health course created by Jack.org in partnership with Born This Way Foundation, available on its platform to support college students across the country. Students can easily access the free, self-paced learning experience designed to increase mental health literacy and provide people with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to safely support anyone who may be struggling with their mental health.
- Companies Are Drastically Underestimating How Many of Their Employees Have Disabilities
People with disabilities (PwD) report lower levels of inclusion in the workplace relative to their colleagues without disabilities—and lower levels relative to other employee groups that are often the focus of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts: women, the LGBTQ community, and Black, Indigenous, and other people of color. These findings matter because lower feelings of inclusion are correlated with higher attrition.
- Meals on Wheels America and Home Instead Partner to Combat Social Isolation Among Older Adults
The highest rates of social isolation are found among older adults, putting this population at risk for high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, a weakened immune system, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, Alzheimer's disease and even death, according to several studies.
- First-Ever National Black Brewers Association Launched at Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville
The craft brewing business accounted for nearly $29 billion in beer sales last year, which is nearly one-quarter of the $120 billion beer industry revenue in the U.S. But of the nearly 10,000 craft brewers in the country, only about 1% are Black individuals. A group of like-minded Black entrepreneurs are now setting out determined to change this dynamic.
- The Advanced Leadership Institute and Carnegie Mellon University Announce the National Executive Leadership Academy to Develop Black Executive Leaders
"The Executive Leadership Academy has been instrumental in addressing an important need to promote Black leadership diversity, and we are eager to continue building on this critical work through the National program," says Evan Frazier, President and CEO, The Advanced Leadership Institute.
- New funding to support Houston high school students with disabilities
The program educates, mentors and helps students with disabilities gain the skills they need to graduate from high school before transitioning to employment or higher education.
- Harlem Fashion Row Partners with NIKE to Empower Emerging Black and Latinx Designers at the 5th Annual Designer's Retreat
The HFR Designers Retreat is among many initiatives created by Harlem Fashion Row to support emerging talent and underrepresented designers with access to stakeholders and information to shape their careers in the industry. Title Sponsor NIKE hosted the retreat at its New York Headquarters, where 75 BIPOC designers from across the country converged for the highly anticipated event.
- ALPFA National Convention 2023 to Amplify Culture, Community, and Career Development for Latino Students and Professionals to Foster Authentic Leaders
The four-day gathering will offer attendees professional and leadership development through sessions and workshops, signature events, career fair, and award ceremonies.
- CCRM Fertility Establishes 'Black Fertility Matters' Fund to Advocate and Advance Fertility for Black Communities
Studies* show Black women may be twice as likely to experience infertility than White women, and that close to half of Black women report their physicians do not understand their cultural background when seeking fertility treatment. CCRM Fertility created this multi-year commitment to extend its world-class expertise and care to the Black community, and to break down cultural and historical barriers around Black maternal health and fertility.
- DOVE® Chocolate Invites Women to Uplift and Celebrate Moms this Mother's Day The brand is asking followers to post a picture of a beloved mom or mom figure and share uplifting messages on how they have positively impacted their lives to celebrate Mother's Day. Moms can be entered for the chance to win a feature on the DOVE Chocolate Instagram channel and a self-care day complete with DOVE Chocolate Promises and a spa day.
- Lilly's Social Impact Venture Capital Portfolio Poised to Grow to $300 Million with New $50 Million Allocation
The portfolio is aligned with Lilly's efforts to combat racial injustice and its effects on Black Americans and historically marginalized communities in the U.S., as well as Lilly 30x30, a global initiative to improve access to quality healthcare for 30 million people living in limited-resource settings annually by 2030.
