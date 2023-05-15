DOMINICA FEATURED IN 2023 SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT ISSUE

The Nature Island's first time being selected as a destination for the iconic photoshoot

ROSEAU, Dominica, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, world-renowned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine hit stands, featuring Dominica, the Caribbean's 'Nature Island,' as one of this year's key destinations. Earlier this year, Sports Illustrated announced Dominica as a participating destination for the first time, releasing a sneak peak of models Sixtine Rouyre and Melissa Wood-Tepperberg's shoot. Famous for hiking, diving, whale watching and being the hot spa capital of the Caribbean, Dominica is best known for its unsurpassed natural beauty, making it a perfect backdrop for the acclaimed magazine's models.

Participating models were photographed at Dominica's most popular destinations, including Batibou Beach, Scotts Head, Hampstead Beach, and Jacko Falls, as well as the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa and Jungle Bay Hotel. This year's talent included the iconic Leyna Bloom, Kamie Crawford, Christen Harper, Padma Lakshmi, Yumi Nu, Olivia Ponton, and Nicole Williams English, in addition to Sixtine Rouyre and Melissa Wood-Tepperberg.

"As Dominica receives more worldwide recognition as a premier travel destination, we are thrilled to have been chosen as a location for this year's issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine," said Hon. Minister of Tourism Denise Charles. "This feature represents a huge success for our island, and we are hopeful that it entices more travelers to visit."

Located along Douglas Bay on the island's northwest side, the newly branded IHG Hotel Group 151-room InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa offers a unique and luxurious stay for travelers with its four outdoor pools, expansive spa, fitness center, beach access, and 8,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space to accommodate corporate events. Located in Soufriere, Jungle Bay Hotel includes private cabanas, yoga and wellness packages, award-winning dining and is also certified at the highest level for sustainable tourism and quality standards with Dominica's Nature Island Standards of Excellence (NISE).

Discover Dominica Authority thanks its stakeholders who helped make this vision a reality, including The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, The Ministry of Tourism, Intercontinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa, Jungle Bay, Island Locations, and the friendly people of Dominica who helped provide an unforgettable experience for visitors.

For more information on Dominica, visit Dominica's official website at www.discoverdominica.com , explore the destination's YouTube Page and follow Dominica on Instagram and Facebook . For more details on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, please visit https://swimsuit.si.com/ .

About Dominica

Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a, and not to be confused with the Dominican Republic) is the youngest Caribbean Island and the last to be colonized, ultimately earning its independence on November 3, 1978. Dominica lies south of Guadeloupe and north of Martinique in the Eastern Caribbean. Air travelers can connect to Dominica direct from Miami on American Airlines and make regional connections on Air Antilles, Air Sunshine, Coastal Air Transport, InterCaribbean Airways, LIAT, Caribbean Airlines, Silver Airways - (Code share: American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue), from the surrounding hubs of Antigua, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, the British Virgin Island and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If traveling by sea, travelers may connect to Dominica on L'Express des Iles ferry service from Guadeloupe, Martinique and St. Lucia, and on Val'Ferry from Guadeloupe and Martinique.

About the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is one of the most recognizable and influential symbols of pop culture. Featuring talent from around the world, the issue has become a revered launching pad for successful careers in media, fashion, business, TV and film. The iconic and innovative institution continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has become a lifestyle platform that champions body confidence and self-expression, and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nurture the body, soul and spirit. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit remains steadfast in its goal of providing an inspirational media platform for individuals where they can connect, explore and engage with 24/7 content that speaks to wellness, travel, food, style and beauty. For more information, visit swimsuit.si.com.

