GNC Boosts Mental Wellness Offerings with Launch of Innovative Preventive Nutrition® and Beyond Raw® Neuro Surge™ Supplements

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holistic wellness continues to take flight as consumers around the world seek innovative, comprehensive solutions that improve well-being. That's why GNC is bringing to market an expanded category of products focused on offering consumers a healthy state of mind. Leveraging its industry-leading expertise, the company developed science-backed products for those looking to improve focus, reduce stress and sleep better via Preventive Nutrition® Sleep Support, Stress Relief, and Focus & Memory as well as new Beyond Raw® Neuro Surge™.

Thoughtfully launched in May 2023 to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month, the new suite of mental wellness products are powered by scientifically formulated and clinically validated ingredients to provide targeted support while also supporting overall health and wellness.

"At GNC our mission is to help consumers live a full life, and mental wellness is a part of whole-body wellness," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "We heard our consumers loud and clear: they are looking for ways to stress less, sleep better, improve focus, and boost mood. With the launch of three new Preventive Nutrition® products as well as the introduction of Neuro Surge™ within our Beyond Raw® portfolio, we're excited to deliver products that support cognitive function and a healthy state of mind in for everyday life."

As part of GNC's continued commitment to product and brand innovation, these new solutions are a great addition to the company's curated assortment with innovative formulations and top-notch ingredients:

GNC Preventive Nutrition® Focus & Memory – Enhance focus, cognition and working memory to help solve dynamic tasks without caffeine*. Enhance focus, cognition and working memory to help solve dynamic tasks without caffeine*.

GNC Preventive Nutrition® Stress Relief – Helps balance mood, enhance relaxation, better manage stress, and increase the sense of calm*. Helps balance mood, enhance relaxation, better manage stress, and increase the sense of calm*.

GNC Preventive Nutrition® Sleep Support – Promotes quality sleep so you wake up feeling refreshed and rested without melatonin*. Promotes quality sleep so you wake up feeling refreshed and rested without melatonin*.

Beyond Raw® Neuro Surge™ – The transparent formula includes immediate and targeted-release caffeine and Zynamite™, a mango leaf extract that helps to boost cognitive performance and keep the focus on crushing goals both in and outside of the gym. The transparent formula includes immediate and targeted-release caffeine and Zynamite™, a mango leaf extract that helps to boost cognitive performance and keep the focus on crushing goals both in and outside of the gym.

Whether consumers are looking for cognitive support, mental energy and endurance from performance brands – like GNC's Beyond Raw® Neuro Surge™ – or clinical strength formulas supporting processing power, focus, memory, stress, and sleep – like Preventive Nutrition® – consumers have new solutions readily available from GNC in stores and online on GNC.com.

