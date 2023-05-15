LOGOS Energy Announces Record-Breaking Production From Mancos Shale Well

FARMINGTON, N.M., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LOGOS Energy, LLC ("LOGOS"), a North Hudson Resource Partners LP portfolio company, announced that it has brought online a San Juan Basin record breaking natural gas well in the Mancos Shale, building on its repeated 2021 and 2022 successes in the play and continuing the responsible development of a burgeoning new source of American natural gas supply.

LOGOS Energy, LLC (PRNewswire)

LOGOS Energy San Juan Basin Record Breaking Natural Gas Well

The peak month production rate of the Rosa Unit #647H, located in Rio Arriba County, NM, has surpassed all wells drilled in the San Juan Basin ("SJB") over the last 50 years. The well achieved peak 30-day production rate of 24.9 million equivalent cubic feet per day ("MMcfe/d") from a 12,857' lateral. In total, LOGOS has drilled eight of the top 15 SJB wells by peak monthly production.

"We are ecstatic with the incredible results we saw in our 2022 program and the continued improvements achieved using our pad-drilled, extended reach lateral Mancos wells," said Jay Paul McWilliams, CEO of LOGOS. "The record-breaking performance of the Rosa Unit #647H further increases our confidence in the economic viability of developing hundreds of Mancos Shale locations within LOGOS' Rosa Unit, which we strive to responsibly pursue with extended laterals from fewer surface locations. We believe the Mancos Shale may become one of the leading natural gas shale plays in the U.S."

LOGOS' eight-well 2022 development program consisted entirely of multi-well pads in an area known as the Rosa Exploratory Unit (the "Rosa Unit"), which LOGOS is the majority owner and encompasses ~54,000 gross acres. LOGOS intends to continue drilling long lateral wells to minimize surface disturbance while capturing enhanced economics offered by the large, contiguous Mancos resource play within the Rosa Unit. Additionally, LOGOS is pursuing Responsibly Sourced Gas ("RSG") certification for all company-drilled wells in the Rosa Unit and is proactively reducing emissions from its legacy wells through various efforts, such as replacing natural gas pneumatics controllers with non-emitting devices, upgrading surface equipment, and conducting frequent optical gas imaging camera inspections.

About LOGOS

LOGOS Energy, LLC ("LOGOS") is continuing more than a decade of proven success in the San Juan Basin of Northwest New Mexico. LOGOS is a privately held natural gas and oil company focused on the operation of wells producing approximately 120 MMcfe/day and responsible development of more than 230,000 net acres, including a contiguous, operated position spanning ~54,000 gross acres in the heart of the Mancos Shale. For more information, please visit LOGOS' website at www.logosenergyllc.com.

About North Hudson

North Hudson Resource Partners LP is a Houston-based energy investment firm focused on opportunistic upstream and midstream energy investments in North America. With over $900 million of assets under management, North Hudson's current portfolio includes interests in 4,500 non-operated and operated oil and gas wells in the Delaware Basin, DJ Basin, San Juan Basin, and the Haynesville Shale. For more information, please visit North Hudson's website at www.northhudsonrp.com.

