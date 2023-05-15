TASTYKAKE SWINGS INTO THE SNACK AISLE WITH LIMITED-EDITION SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE PACKAGING

Upcoming film Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse themed packaging will be on select Tastykake items in conjunction with a National "Swing into Tastykake" Sweepstakes

PHILADELPHIA, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of Sony Pictures' Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse, the follow up to the Academy Award winning animated film, releasing exclusively in theaters June 2, Tastykake® is ramping up the hype with new product packaging inspired by the movie. Available in select retailers nationwide, the theatrical-themed packaging is featured on several fan favorite snacks including Tastykake single serve Mini Donuts (Frosted, Powdered and Crunch) and multipack Mini Muffins (Confetti Cake, Blueberry and Chocolate Chip), Pecan Swirls and Glazed Honey Buns.

Fans of Tastykake products and the Spider-Verse saga alike will be delighted to find each Tastykake product features a character from Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse rendered in the film's groundbreaking art style.

"With so much excitement and momentum behind the Spider-Verse saga, we were thrilled for the opportunity for Tastykake to collaborate with the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," said Ashley Hornsby, Tastykake brand manager. "This collaboration was created with a great amount of attention and detail - and I'm confident fans will be even more excited by the bonus of the included trading cards featuring the beloved characters from the Spider-Verse films."

In addition to the special packaging on select products, Tastykake is running a live sweepstakes that is free to enter on SwingIntoTastykake.com. Launched on May 1 at 12:00 pm EST, the sweepstakes permit one entry per day, per person until June 16 at 11:59 am EST. Starting May 5, winners will be randomly selected to win one grand prize ($1,000 cash, one year of Tastykake products, two Fandango movie tickets for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and an official film poster from Sony Pictures) or one of six runner-up prizes ($100 cash, $20 worth of Tastykake products and two Fandango movie tickets of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse). The prizes will be determined on a weekly basis throughout the duration of the sweepstakes.

To learn more, please visit www.Tastykake.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases exclusively in theaters nationwide on June 2.

About Tastykake

A snack favorite since 1914, Tastykake offers a complete line of snack cakes, pies, cookies, and donuts available in supermarkets, mass merchandisers, convenience stores and other retailers. Celebrated for freshness and quality, the Tastykake product portfolio includes such classics as Krimpets®, Kandy Kakes® and Juniors®. One taste of a Tastykake treat and you'll know why this brand has been a favorite of many for more than 100 years. Tastykake is a brand of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), one of the largest baking companies in the U.S. For more information on Tastykake or Flowers Foods, please visit www.tastykake.com or www.flowerfoods.com.

About Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. Screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and David Callaham. Based on the MARVEL Comic Books. Produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Christina Steinberg. Executive Producers are Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood and Brian Bendis. The films features the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.

