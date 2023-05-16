American Standard and Trane Sign on to Sponsor the ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship

Second Annual Competition Showcases the Best Technicians in the HVAC Industry, Offering More Than $100,000 in Cash and Prizes

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The second annual ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship (SHNC) is underway, and today ServiceTitan and Intersport announced that American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning and Trane Residential have signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement. Both American Standard and Trane are leading brands of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, making them a perfect fit to support the competition spotlighting the top professional and apprentice HVAC technicians in the U.S. The competition, which launched last month, is currently open for its first digital qualification round.

SHNC is a competition designed to test the skills and knowledge of HVAC technicians across the country.

As part of the Elite Trades Championship Series , SHNC is a competition designed to test the skills and knowledge of HVAC technicians while showcasing their abilities and gaining recognition in the industry.

Finalists who advance through two rounds of at-home competition will compete live for more than $100,000 in cash and prizes at the finals in Tampa, Florida, this October. For those who can't attend in person, the competition will be recorded and televised at a later date. In addition to an all-expense-paid trip to Tampa, finalists will receive a VIP prize package from SHNC sponsors, including Johnstone Supplies , American Standard and Trane.

"The ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship wouldn't be possible without the support of our sponsors, and we are grateful to have major brands like American Standard and Trane on board to help us present this world-class competition, said Tom Howard, Vice President of Customer Success at ServiceTitan. "Like us, these companies have an expressed commitment to elevating the industry and recognizing excellence."

"We are proud to be a sponsor of the ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship for a second year," said Jason Bingham, President of Trane Technologies' Residential HVAC business. "This competition highlights the importance of skilled HVAC technicians and apprentices, and we are excited to see the next generation of industry leaders showcase their talents. At Trane Technologies, we are committed to supporting a platform that celebrates and champions techs in the HVAC industry, and this is a great opportunity to do just that."

The Digital Online Qualifier round is open to any HVAC apprentice with less than three years of experience or any professional who is EPA-Certified, a Licensed Technician, and has more than three years of experience. While registration is required, there is no fee to participate.

Round 1 features a five-minute multiple-choice test. The top 76 qualifying contestants will advance to the practical skill set round, where each will receive an at-home kit to complete. The top 15 apprentices and the top 15 professionals will be invited to compete live in the semi-finals at the Tampa Convention Center.

For more information about the ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship, including registration details and competition rules, please visit www.hvacnationals.com .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Tiger Global Management, TPG, and T. Rowe Price.

About American Standard

American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning offers a broad portfolio of energy-efficient heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems, parts support and advanced controls for residential and light commercial applications to help families feel more comfortable and breathe easier in their homes. For more information, visit www.americanstandardair.com.

About Trane

Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – creates comfortable, energy-efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com .

About Intersport

Since 1985, Intersport has been an award-winning innovator and leader in the creation of lifestyle, sports, culinary and entertainment-based marketing platforms. With expertise in brand marketing, sponsorship consulting, experiential marketing, hospitality, retail engagement, content marketing, productions and property creation, this Chicago-based Marketing & Media Solutions Company helps its clients engage consumers with compelling ideas, content, and experiences. To learn more about Intersport, visit www.intersport.global .

