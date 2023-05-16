BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Welcomes Kathee Kramm to Executive Team

Kramm Appointed as President and Chief Operating Officer

PLANTATION, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy announced today Kathee Kramm has joined the executive leadership team as President and Chief Operating Officer. Working in collaboration with the CEO and CFO, Kathee will oversee sales, operations, nursing and revenue cycle management. She will play an integral role in BioMatrix's strategic priorities as a leader in the specialty infusion pharmacy industry.

Ms. Kramm is an accomplished, entrepreneurial healthcare executive extensively experienced in specialty pharmacy and home infusion. She has successfully designed and implemented growth strategies for several industry-leading infusion, specialty, and mail order pharmacies. Kathee has also successfully transitioned businesses through multiple private equity recapitalizations and participated in sale negotiations and integration efforts.

Most recently, Kathee served as President and Co-Founder of AxelaCare Health Solutions (now Optum Infusion), where her key areas of focus included operations, building national sales teams, nursing networks, and payer alliances to improve care and therapy access for patients with rare and chronic health conditions. Prior to AxelaCare, Kathee was a co-founder of Home Patient Care which eventually was sold to Amerisource Bergen and rebranded as US BioServices.

"We are excited to partner with Kathee and welcome her to our executive leadership team," CEO Nick Karalis affirms. "Kathee's background, experience, and leadership will further enhance BioMatrix's investment and focus on specialty infusion, bleeding disorders, 340b and HUB/ LDD services. Her skill set combined with her enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit makes her a perfect addition to the team."

Kathee Kramm shares, "I am impressed with and motivated by the staff and the resources BioMatrix possesses. The wealth of industry experience, resources, and passion BioMatrix has in prioritizing patient care above all else is unique in the specialty infusion pharmacy space. I am elated to be a part of the BioMatrix family and look forward to playing a role in the continued growth of the organization."

