Home Chef Celebrates 10th Birthday with All-Time 'Greatest Hits' Menu, Free Gifts, and New Survey Around Eating and Cooking Across the U.S.

Home Chef Celebrates 10th Birthday with All-Time 'Greatest Hits' Menu, Free Gifts, and New Survey Around Eating and Cooking Across the U.S.

Survey polled 2,000 people across the U.S. and found one in five U.S. adults would rather shave their heads if it meant never having to go grocery shopping again

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Chef, the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence, has been delivering simple, delicious meals to home cooks across the country for a decade. In the last 10 years, Home Chef has had more than 350 million meals served to 48 states, over 12,000 recipes tested and tasted in its test kitchen and over 4,500 of those recipes made the menu. Home Chef has launched more than 500 products across the Kroger Family of Companies and opened four production and distribution facilities nationwide.

Home Chef 10th Birthday (PRNewswire)

"It's amazing to see how much Home Chef has grown over the past 10 years, continuing to bring ease and convenience to home cooking, without sacrificing taste," said Erik Jensen, CEO of Home Chef. "We are looking forward to ten more years of innovating and delivering delicious meals!"

In honor of the 10th anniversary, Home Chef recently partnered with Atomik Research to survey 2,000+ adults across the U.S. and explore current sentiments around mealtime to further understand what the next 10 years of home cooking could hold. Findings include:

New adventure for your tastebuds: Many US consumers (67%) are willing to try new flavors and dishes. 78% of millennials and 71% of Gen Z feel adventurous and will expand their culinary tastes.

Finding new ways to spend quality time: Nearly half (48%) of respondents sit down with their family for dinner 3 to 5 times per week. And more than 2 in 5 of individuals (43%) say they have used a meal kit to impress a date.

Grocery shopping remains a pain point for many: On average, American adults are spending over $156 at the grocery store each week and one in four Gen Z'ers would rather get a tooth pulled if it meant never having to go grocery shopping again, whereas one in four millennials would rather give up their favorite holiday to do the same.

Admit to buying more food than you can eat: More than half (56%) of respondents admit they may or do have at least one food item going bad in their fridge right now.

"As home cooks search for simple ways to make delicious meals, we know the convenience Home Chef offers lets them extend those moments of enjoyment around the table with loved ones," said Nigel Palmer, executive R&D chef at Home Chef. "We want to show our appreciation of our customers and invite them to celebrate this milestone with us with a special menu of their favorite meals over the years."

Starting now until June 23, Home Chef is giving its customers the chance to try its Top 10 Greatest Hits of all time, including Hot Honey Crispy Chicken with sweet dijon brussel sprouts, Beef & Poblano Tamale Pie with cornbread-cheddar crust, and Shrimp Campanelle Primavera with zucchini. Just look for the gold "10 Greatest Hits" badge on the menu!

New customers can receive 18 free meals plus a FREE limited-time Celebration Cookie Skillet* with their first Home Chef order when they sign up with code HCBDAY10. And current customers can get a sweet treat as well, because all desserts on Home Chef's "Extras" menu will be 20% off during the month of June.

For more information on how to join the month-long celebration of Home Chef's 10th birthday, please visit cook.homechef.com/10-birthday or follow Home Chef on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Survey Methodology: Home Chef partnered with Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 2,004 adults who identify as Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, baby boomers, and silent generation throughout the United States. The margin of error is +/- percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between April 22, 2023, to April 25, 2023.

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Available from www.homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,400 stores in the Kroger Family of Companies, Home Chef is committed to bringing ease and convenience to home cooking through simple, delicious meals, so fans can enjoy their time at home, both in and out of the kitchen. The Chicago-based meal kit company was ranked #1 in Customer Service among Meal Kits by Newsweek. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.

Media Contact:

Anna McAndrew

Cell: 847-224-8113

Email: homechef@spoolmarketing.com

Home Chef Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Home Chef