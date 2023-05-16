KAWASAKI ENGINES ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawasaki Engines today announced a series of leadership changes taking place at its division headquarters. Effective May 1, the following executives have moved into new roles:

Fumihiro (Clint) Ohno, the senior vice president and general manager of the engines division since 2014, and Atsuhiro Yoshimatsu, executive vice president and general manager of research & development since 2019, both returned to corporate headquarters in Japan. After a total of 17 years with the engines division, Ohno continues to serve in a consultatory role, as a senior advisor for Kawasaki Engines, to help ensure continued support for customers and dealers.

Nelson Wilner, formerly vice president of business operations, becomes senior vice president and general manager, business operations. Wilner now holds one of the top leadership positions within the engines division and is responsible for continuing to enhance a strong employee and customer-centered culture while positioning the company for future product and sales expansion.

Eisaku Mori is a veteran executive of Kawasaki in both Japan and the United States. Mori previously held positions at the engine manufacturing plant in Missouri and at the engines division in Michigan before returning to the corporate office in Japan in 2019. Mori, who most recently held the position of general manager of general purpose engines in Japan, now returns to Grand Rapids, succeeding Yoshimatsu as executive vice president and general manager of research & development.

"We want to acknowledge and thank Mr. Ohno and Mr. Yoshimatsu for the outstanding leadership and dedication they've shown Kawasaki Engines, and also congratulate Mr. Wilner on his promotion," said Mori. "We have confidence in a strong and knowledgeable executive team who will continue the tradition of thoughtful leadership and strategic growth."

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,600 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, select countries in Central and South America, Australia, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

