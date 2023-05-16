Net at Work Announces New Partnership with Rippling

Net at Work also announces "Employee Experience" practice, delivering powerful, flexible next-gen HR solutions tailored to meet the demands of today's digitally-driven workforce.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a leading provider of next-generation technologies for small-to-medium-sized businesses, today announced a new partnership with Rippling, the leading unified workforce platform, becoming the first member of Rippling's reseller program.

Next generation digital HR solutions

Rippling provides a best-in-class HR, IT, and Finance platform to help organizations efficiently manage global workforces, bringing together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. So, for the first time ever, companies can manage every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system, fostering collaboration, better communication, and ultimately making their employees around the world more engaged and productive.

"We're excited to welcome Net at Work as our first Value Added Reseller (VAR) partner. They have deep expertise in the industry and are committed to delivering a great experience for each client," said Matt Donaldson, Rippling's Senior Director of Channel Sales. "It's a three-way win for Rippling, Net at Work, and most importantly our customers. This new partnership will enhance Net at Work's offering and ultimately make it easier for our clients to run their business."

Net at Work also announces that their Employer Solutions practice has been renamed "Employee Experience" to reflect its focus on providing today's workforce – increasingly made up of remote, hybrid and gig workers - with next-gen digital solutions that improve the way they work. Studies show that employees provided with tools that facilitate collaboration while giving them the ability to work "asynchronously," lower barriers to productivity, enable them to develop/acquire skills, and better balance work and life, are more deeply invested in their work and their company's mission. Net at Work's Employee Experience practice will help organizations address their core HR challenges: improving engagement (decreasing "quiet quitting"), increasing productivity, and competing for top talent.

"We realize that today's workforce challenges are vastly different than any other time," said Harold Ford, Net at Work's, Employee Experience Practice Director. "An organization's next-generation employee portal is critical to increasing employee engagement and is a major component of the employee branding experience. Every employee will access this portal – it must provide not only the functionality but the user experience as well. Our focus on the employee experience and our agreement with Rippling reflects our alignment with these realities."

About Net at Work

Founded in 1996, Net at Work is one of North America's largest technology advisors to thousands of small and mid-sized businesses. The award-winning consultancy offers a rich portfolio of technology, expertise and services to help organizations derive value from the transformative effects of technology. Through the integration of ERP, HRIS and/or CRM, Net at Work builds unique, industry-specific digital operations platforms (DOPs) that provide comprehensive application support for greater agility and operational efficiency and innovation to streamline the physical and digital experience. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com .

About Rippling

Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system.

Based in San Francisco, CA, Rippling has raised $1.2B from the world's top investors—including Kleiner Perkins, Founders Fund, Sequoia, and Bedrock.

For more information, visit Rippling.com.

