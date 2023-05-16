Pyramid Global Hospitality Announces Addition to Management Portfolio

Famed Newport Hotel to join Pyramid's Benchmark Luxury & Lifestyle Collection

BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Global Hospitality – the powerhouse hospitality company behind inspired collections like Benchmark Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle and Hamilton Pyramid Europe – is pleased to announce the Wayfinder Newport hotel in Newport, Rhode Island, as the latest addition to the company's distinguished management portfolio. Continuing a longtime partnership with Dovetail + Co, owner of the Wayfinder Newport, Pyramid Global has assumed management of the 197-room hotel with immediate plans underway to rebuild and revitalize the property.

"We are pleased to welcome the Wayfinder Newport to Pyramid Global's Luxury & Lifestyle collection of world-renowned properties and to extend our footprint into the beautiful state of Rhode Island," said Chris Devine, chief investment officer, Pyramid Global Hospitality. "We look forward to partnering with the fantastic team at Dovetail + Co to reinvigorate this remarkable property."

First opened in 2020, the Wayfinder Newport is an imaginative boutique hotel developed with local chefs, bartenders, artists, designers and entrepreneurs to create a genuine homage to the destination. A fresh take on a Newport hotel, the Wayfinder pairs coastal design with home-grown talent to provide a mindful and unstrained hotel experience that highlights Rhode Island's relaxed free-spirited energy.

Sadly, just two years after its opening, the Wayfinder Newport suffered extensive damage in a catastrophic fire. In close collaboration with Dovetail + Co, Pyramid Global intends to support the current restoration of the property with plans to reopen a portion of the hotel this summer and the rest to follow this fall.

The addition of Wayfinder Newport to Pyramid Global Hospitality's extensive portfolio supports a growing relationship with ownership team Dovetail + Co as the two companies also successfully own and operate Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa in Bermuda.

"Wayfinder Newport has a special place in Dovetail's heart as our first property," said Phil Hospod, Founder and CEO of Dovetail + Co. "We love Rhode Island as a second home. We are eager to open our doors again, continue contributing to this dynamic community, and excited to build a great team with Pyramid Global that shares our appreciation for this beautiful state."

In anticipation of the property's reopening this year, Wayfinder Newport is now rehiring all positions from general manager and director of sales to bar and front-and heart-of-house staff. If interested in joining the team, please reach out to hello@thewayfinderhotel.com. For more information on the property's reopening and to be among the first to revisit, visit thewayfinderhotel.com.

About Wayfinder Newport

Wayfinder Newport is a boutique hotel developed by Dovetail + Co. Founder Phil Hospod brought together a group of local chefs, bartenders, artists, designers, and entrepreneurs to create a property that redefined the 'typical' Newport experience. In a destination known for its gilded history and traditional accommodations, Wayfinder Newport represents Rhode Island's new "creative class" with a fresh, more relaxed, and free-spirited energy. Designed in collaboration with New York-based firm Reunion Goods & Services, the Wayfinder features a fresh take on coastal style, including cool tones, antique finds, custom furnishings, and contemporary art. Weaving high-design throughout the entire property, the on-site restaurant, Nomi Park, boasts a menu full of coastal classics with a kick, and the hand-painted pool by Rhode Island resident Sean Spellman features the artist's signature rolling sea motif. www.wayfinderhotels.com

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading third-party hospitality management company, is the powerhouse brand behind an inspired collection of forward-thinking professionals providing powerful solutions to some of the world's best hotels and resorts. Formed by the 2021 merger of three hotel and resort management companies, the organization's global portfolio now spans more than 230 properties across the U.S., Caribbean and Europe, with offices in Boston; The Woodlands, Texas; Cincinnati; and London. For more information, visit www.PyramidGlobal.com

About Dovetail + Co

Led by Phil Hospod, Dovetail + Co is an owner and creator of hotels, bars, and restaurants that promote exploration and discovery. Industry veterans in the disciplines of investment, development, branding, and operations, Dovetail + Co believes that new experiences can shift perspectives, spark friendships, and redefine what is possible. Dovetail + Co's critically acclaimed hotel projects include Urban Cowboy Lodge in the Catskills Mountains of New York, Wayfinder hotels in Newport, Rhode Island and Waikiki, Hawaii, Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa in Bermuda, Palihotel San Diego and an upcoming micro-hotel in the heart of Noho New York. www.dovetailandco.com

