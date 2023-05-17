Arasan announces the immediate availability of its 2'nd Generation MIPI D-PHY for GlobalFoundries 22nm SoC Designs

Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for mobile and IoT SoCs today announced the immediate availability of its 2'nd generation MIPI D-PHY IP for GF 22nm SoC designs.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems announces the immediate availability of its 2'nd generation MIPI D-PHY IP products supporting MIPI D-PHY v1.1 at upto 1.5gbps and MIPI D-PHY v1.2 supporting speeds of upto 2.5gbps for GlobalFoundries 22nm SoC designs redesigned for ultra low power consumption and area.

Arasan Chip Systems, Inc. - www.arasan.com (PRNewsfoto/Arasan Chip Systems) (PRNewswire)

The two products are uniquely distinct with the MIPI D-PHY IP v1.1 IP further optimized for ultra low power targeting wearable and IoT display applications which require minimal throughput for their small and lower resolution screens, but where power is of paramount importance. The D-PHY IP v1.2 is targeted at a broader market and both versions are qualified for automotive use.

The D-PHY IP are also available as a Tx only and Rx only to save silicon area and further improve on power consumption. Our D-PHY IP is seamlessly integrated with our own MIPI DSI-2 and CSI-2 IP offering a Total MIPI Display and Total MIPI Camera IP Solution. All combinations of Arasan's D-PHY IP are immediately available for GlobalFoundries 22nm immediately. Arasan also offers its D-PHY IP and C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP for GlobalFoundries 12nm SoC designs.

A D-PHY / C-PHY Combo HDK based on Arasan's ASIC is also available. The same Arasan C/D-PHY Combo ASIC is used to test for MIPI CSI, DSI, D-PHY and C-PHY Standards Compliance by multiple test companies. We are Compliance!

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK and Software. The term Mobile has evolved over our two decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDA's in the mid 90's to Smartphones & Tablets of the 2000's to today's Automobiles, Drones and IoT's. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoC's.

Over a billion chips have been shipped with Arasan IP including with all of the top 10 semiconductor companies.

Contact:

Dr. Sam Beal

Mktg1@arasan.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.