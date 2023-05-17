AvAir Receives Airline Economics Sustainability Award

Industry Leader Recognized for Environmental Efforts

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir , an industry-leading inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, has been awarded for its sustainability efforts by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication, and received this year's Sustainability Award.

These awards are designed to celebrate industry titans that are taking steps to reduce the carbon footprint of the aviation industry and to recognize innovation and investment in sustainability.

AvAir is working with the leading environmental service and solutions provider in North America, WM to invest, improve and build upon its sustainability strategy and endeavor.

"The aviation industry has a great opportunity to make changes to support green initiatives and expand our sustainable practices," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "My team and I are passionate about assessing how we can do better in this area and are excited to be recognized for our endeavor."

While working with WM, AvAir's processes and data have been benchmarked to assess procurement, waste, water, energy, fuel, transportation, and other potential contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. Through the detailed evaluation, WM will deliver a summary of AvAir operations, environmental impacts and improvement recommendations. Following that, AvAir will establish goals and initiatives to continue to improve its environmental impact across all channels of the company.

AvAir offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign inventories with more than 26 million in-stock components. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

About AvAir

Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir has been named Parts Supplier of the Year for 2021, 2022, and 2023 by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication. For more about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero .

