GLISTEN TECHNOLOGIES UNVEILS REVOLUTIONARY NANOTECHNOLOGY FOR DIAMONDS THAT DON'T GET DIRTY

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glisten Technologies, a research and development company born out of the desire to preserve the beauty of precious stones and metals, is proud to announce a breakthrough in diamond protection - a never-before-seen patented nanotechnology that maintains the diamond's glittering light refraction by repelling the natural buildup of oils and proteins.

A known pain point for diamond owners, manufacturers, and retailers, diamonds attract oils and proteins, leading to a cloudy appearance and diminished brilliance. This cutting-edge innovation is the solution, providing an invisible and oil-repellent barrier (applied before the diamond is set) that prevents dirt, grime, and other substances from bonding to the surface of the diamond.

"Consumers want diamonds that stay as beautiful as the day they were purchased," said Jean Dousset, the great-great-grandson of Louis Cartier and founder of Glisten Technologies. "This technology is the end of dirty diamonds and provides the perfect solution for jewelry manufacturers and retailers who want to provide their customers with the highest level of diamond protection."

The result of many years of collaborative research and development between heritage luxury jewelers, scientists, and engineers, the nanotechnology has no impact on grading and works on both natural and lab-grown stones, ensuring each retains its brilliant quality and beauty. According to research conducted by Glisten Technologies in partnership with the University of California, Los Angeles, protected diamonds have the potential to add more than half a billion dollars of value to the jewelry industry in the next five years.

"Our mission is to provide diamond enthusiasts with the most advanced technology available to protect their precious stones," added Lindsey Saletta, CEO of Glisten Technologies. "With a Glistened diamond, jewelers can improve the consumer experience and offer them unparalleled protection, knowing that their diamond will remain pristine for years to come."

Glisten Technologies is focused on preserving the integrity of diamonds, combining fine jewelry expertise, quality, and precious materials with molecular science.

Verified by accredited third-party labs, the technology has no impact on the visible light spectrum and no impact on the color or clarity of the diamond. Glisten Technologies offers an affordable, scalable solution for the global diamond industry that's projected to reach $139 billion by 2030 .

