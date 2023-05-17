Leyline Renewable Capital Provides Financing to Accelergen Energy to Develop Solar and Storage Pipeline

DURHAM, N.C., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leyline Renewable Capital, a leading provider of early-stage capital for renewable energy developers, today announced $30mm in financing for solar and storage developer Accelergen Energy LLC. With the support of Leyline Growth Capital, Accelergen is planning to develop a multi-gigawatt pipeline of utility-scale solar and storage projects across multiple U.S. markets over the next four years.

Accelergen was founded by renewable energy veterans Thomas Houle and Josh Skogen, both with proven track records building renewable energy businesses. Tom spent the previous twelve years as Managing Director of Macquarie's Green Investment Group (GIG), which he joined after selling his wind and solar development company, Fremantle Energy to GIG. He has an extensive background in renewable energy development, project and platform investing, and management, and will serve as the company's CEO. Josh spent a majority of the last twelve years helping build sPower from a family office to a national player, ultimately being acquired by AES. As SVP of Development, he will play a key role in corporate strategy as well as heading up project development and execution.

"The only two constants in our industry are the ITC and continuous change. In order to successfully navigate this space, Leyline looks for experienced teams who can handle risk and manage volatility. And we couldn't ask for a team with deeper understanding and experience than Tom and Josh," said Todd Kice, Managing Director of Originations at Leyline. "I've known both of them for over a decade and can confirm our whole team is thrilled to get a chance to work with them and be a part of their success."

"Leyline Renewable Capital is well known in our industry as a premier development lender," said Thomas Houle, co-founder and CEO, Accelergen Energy, LLC. "The team worked closely with us to understand our specific needs and business goals, and we appreciate their expertise and agility in arranging financing that meets our unique requirements. This infusion will strengthen our capital structure, which will accelerate our efforts as we launch the company and work to expand the team while executing upon our strategic plan.

Leyline Renewable Capital invests in the development of utility scale renewable energy projects. Backed by a team of seasoned investors with deep experience in the renewable industry, Leyline provides financing that supports early-stage development through construction. By investing in the early stages of renewable energy projects, Leyline accelerates the development process and helps developers scale quickly without taking dilution. Leyline leverages a broad base of experience in greenfield project development, design, construction, and finance with an extensive network of relationships with industry leaders to provide support and capital for projects from concept to commercial operation.

Founded in late 2020, Accelergen Energy LLC is a greenfield renewable energy developer focused on utility-scale solar, solar plus storage, and standalone storage projects. The company is helping accelerate the energy transition to zero carbon power generation for the benefit of local communities and, in turn, a better planet. Accelergen is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.accelergen.com.

