Myota and SōtirIS Partner to Offer Superior Ransomware Protection Through Secure Storage

PHILADELPHIA, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Myota, a leading data protection platform provider that protects businesses against cyberattacks, has partnered with professional services firm SōtirIS, which specializes in delivering IT operations as a service. SōtirIS is the first MSSP to offer a 100% managed data durability platform that provides ransomware protection, encryption, point-in-time backup, and recovery as a service.

Gabriel Gumbs, CPO of Myota, expressed, "We're thrilled to partner with SōtirIS and offer our industry-leading bucketZero platform to their clients. With cyberattacks becoming more sophisticated and frequent, businesses need a comprehensive solution that protects their data and keeps their operations running smoothly. Our patented zero-trust solution provides just that, and we look forward to working with SōtirIS to help businesses achieve their technology goals."

Mark Wilson, CEO of SōtirIS, stated their clients rely on them to deliver best-of-class technologies that help them achieve their business objectives. With the addition of Myota's bucketZero platform to their offerings, they can now provide clients with a complete cyberstorage solution that protects against ransomware and cyber threats.

SōtirIS delivers best practices and best-of-class technologies to help businesses increase productivity and efficiency. The SōtirIS team has over 100 years of combined professional experience and have successfully bridged the gap between technology solutions and business pain points for over 40 years.

"We are confident that our partnership with SōtirIS will provide businesses with comprehensive cyberstorage solutions they need to protect their data and operations," said Gabriel Gumbs. "Together, we can provide a comprehensive solution that ensures businesses never experience the damaging effects of data loss from ransomware again."

To learn more about Myota's bucketZero platform and SōtirIS's technology services, visit myota.io and sotiris.com.

Myota is committed to helping businesses protect their data and operations in an ever-changing digital landscape. Their bucketZero platform provides ransomware protection, encryption, point-in-time backup, and recovery, all within a single technology. It also offers early detection and blocking of attacks, and aids in recovery through analytics to pinpoint when an attack started.

SōtirIS is a professional services firm that specializes in using technology to increase productivity, create efficiencies, and retain corporate knowledge.

