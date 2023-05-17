NexPoint Expands Life Sciences Real Estate Footprint with Acquisition of Two Properties from Adare Pharma Solutions

Properties were indirectly acquired by NexPoint Life Sciences II DST, a Delaware statutory trust seeking to raise $42 million in equity from accredited investors via a private placement offering

DALLAS, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment platform, today announced the acquisition of two life sciences industrial properties located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from Frontida Biopharm, LLC, a company in the Adare Pharma Solutions group, which is a global technology-driven contract development and manufacturing organization focused on oral dosage forms for the pharmaceutical industry. The properties were indirectly acquired by NexPoint Life Sciences II DST, a Delaware statutory trust seeking to raise $42 million in equity from accredited investors via a private placement offering. NexPoint Life Sciences II DST aims to raise capital from investors looking for exposure to the growing life sciences real estate sector.

The real estate transaction builds on NexPoint's commitment to grow its presence within the life sciences industry and to provide best-in-class facilities for innovative companies in the research, development, and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology-based food and medicines, medical devices, biomedical technologies, nutraceuticals, and cosmeceuticals.

The real estate acquisition includes nearly 18 acres of land across the two separate properties and more than 250,000 square feet of interior space where Frontida Biopharm, LLC will remain the tenant. The first property comprises R&D, production, and warehouse facilities capable of producing three billion tablets and capsules annually. The second property features distribution facilities and packaging capacity for four billion tablets and capsules annually and allows for potential expansion on its 12-acre campus.

"As the life sciences industry continues to evolve, we see increasing demand for quality properties to support companies across all stages of innovation," said Matt McGraner, NexPoint Real Estate Advisors' Chief Investment Officer. "We are committed to expanding our footprint in this critical sector with modern facilities that help life sciences companies do their best work."

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm comprised of a group of investment advisers and sponsors, a broker-dealer, and a suite of related investment vehicles. NexPoint provides differentiated access to alternatives through a range of investment solutions, including public and private real estate investment trusts, tax-advantaged real estate vehicles, merger arbitrage and event driven strategies, other private real estate investments, closed-end funds, interval funds, and a business development company. NexPoint is based in Dallas, Texas and is part of a network of affiliates with expertise across the asset management and financial services spaces. For more information visit nexpoint.com.

Only "accredited investors" (as that term is defined in Rule 501 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933) who meet certain minimum requirements may invest. Investing in NexPoint Life Sciences II DST interests involves a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before investing, please review the applicable offering materials, including NexPoint Life Sciences II DST's Confidential Private Placement Memorandum as amended or supplemented from time to time, including the "risk factors."

