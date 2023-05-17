PGA WEST® TO CONTINUE NEXT PHASE OF COURSE RESTORATION MASTER PLAN THIS SUMMER

PGA WEST® Pete Dye Mountain and Dunes Courses to Undergo Greens Restoration this Summer; Three Resort Courses and Member Courses Will Remain Open for Play

LA QUINTA, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PGA WEST®, the Western Home of Golf in America™, has announced the next phase of its sweeping, multi-year renovation will take place this summer. Both the Pete Dye Mountain Course and Pete Dye Dunes Course will close for the summer for an extensive greens restoration project. Work commenced on May 1 and is expected to be completed by Fall 2023.

"When it comes to its incredible location against the Santa Rosa Mountains, these two Pete Dye Courses offer our Members and Guests a fantastic golf experience and breathtaking scenery," said PGA WEST® Executive Director Ben Dobbs. "We are fully invested in restoring the courses and bringing the imagination and vision of PGA WEST's famous architects back to life."

Tim Liddy, ASGCA Fellow, is overseeing the restoration of the Pete Dye-designed Mountain and Dunes Courses, in addition to the Pete Dye Stadium Course, which underwent Phase 1 improvements last Fall. Phase 2 of the Stadium restoration project will commence in Spring of 2024.

The Mountain and Dunes Courses renovation project entails removing the turf on the existing greens and area surrounding them. Liddy and his team will reshape and expand the greens back to their original size and character. The greens irrigation systems will also undergo upgrades to improve efficiency and maximize water conservation.

"I am excited to be joined by Scott Poole, Michael O'Connor and Ron Farris—three golf course 'shapers' who will be building and contouring the trademark Pete Dye mounds, hillocks, rolls and depressions," said Liddy. "Combined we have over 65 years working directly with Mr. Dye on courses that have held approximately 11 major championships, two Ryder Cups, two Solheim Cups, and countless PGA tournaments."

In 1993, Liddy founded Tim Liddy + Associates, Inc., a firm providing quality golf course design services for select clients. Liddy has earned numerous awards and accolades and is a Fellow of the American Society of Golf Course Architects. Liddy has nearly three decades of experience working with Pete Dye, completing several of the legendary architect's golf course projects on his own after Dye passed away in 2020.

The Mountain and Dunes Courses restoration project will utilize a state-of-the-art Robotic "Total Station" technology that will automatically guide the machine grading the greens from Liddy's CAD (Computer Aided Design) drawings, restoring the original topography with precision.

"This system will greatly accelerate construction allowing our talented shapers to refine the final details and tie-ins to ensure the surrounding areas blend seamlessly into the stunning natural landscape that defines PGA WEST," said Liddy. "I predict this will be the way of the future for all golf architects, and I can't wait to creatively apply this in the field."

PGA WEST® recently made extensive renovations to the Arnold Palmer Private Course, Greg Norman Course and Nicklaus Tournament Course.

PGA WEST® is in the process of upgrading all nine of its renowned courses, representing some of the top golf course architects in the world including Pete Dye, Jack Nicklaus, Greg Norman, Arnold Palmer, and Tom Weiskopf.

For more information, visit https://www.pgawest.com.

