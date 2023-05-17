PolyAI launches in AWS Marketplace

Customer-led voice assistants are now available to help AWS clients evolve their customer self-service experience.

LONDON , May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI, a leading global provider of customer-led voice assistants, announced its products are now available on AWS Marketplace – Amazon's digital catalogue that makes it easy for enterprises to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services that run on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

PolyAI logo (PRNewswire)

Leaders can now scale their contact center operations faster and more efficiently than ever with AWS.

PolyAI's customer-led voice assistants are designed to help enterprises accelerate digital transformation for customer self-service. They can be used to automate a wide range of customer interactions, such as answering FAQs, resolving logistical issues, and scheduling appointments. PolyAI's assistants are powered by proprietary conversational AI technology designed to understand all voices in any language, regardless of accents, dialects or background noise.

"Making PolyAI's unique delivery model for voice assistants available via AWS Marketplace means simplified procurement and easier implementation for AWS and Amazon Connect customers. They can now scale their contact center operations faster and more efficiently than ever with AWS," said Michael Chen, Head of Partnerships at PolyAI, an ISV Accelerate and Amazon Connect integration partner. "We're passionate about making our technology easily available. Our expertise in speech recognition, conversational design, machine learning and dialogue design allows enterprise companies to deploy solutions that elevate the typical call center workflow into a branded conversational experience in just 6-8 weeks."

PolyAI's customer-led voice assistants have been praised by customers and industry analysts alike, having earned 'Best Innovation in Customer Experience' and 'Most Innovative Use of AI' at this year's Enterprise Connect Industry Awards and a spot in Forbes AI 50. PolyAI has also recently expanded their tech partner network, offering integrated voice to the AI-powered chat support solutions at Ultimate.

Hear PolyAI in action | PolyAI in AWS Marketplace.

About PolyAI

PolyAI builds customer-led voice assistants that carry on natural conversations with customers to solve their problems. PolyAI voice assistants understand customers, regardless of what they say or how they say it.

PolyAI serves enterprises where customer conversation is an important part of doing business. Customers include some of the leading names in banking, hospitality, insurance, retail, and telecommunications.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PolyAI Limited