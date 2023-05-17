Sunless, Inc.'s Norvell®, Mystic Tan® brands named official sunless tanning partners for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Week 2023

The global leader in sunless tanning will help models and influencers of all skin tones achieve a natural-looking, radiant glow.

MACEDONIA, Ohio, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunless, Inc., the leading global manufacturer and marketer of spray tanning equipment, solutions, and self-tan skin care products, announced today that its Norvell and Mystic Tan brands are the official sunless tanning partners for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Week 2023.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch festivities run Thurs., May 18 through Sun., May 21. Sunless, Inc. will have a Norvell spray-tan suite on site and will be spraying models, influencers, and event attendees all weekend. Mystic Tan products will also be provided to models, influencers, and attendees.

"Everyone — including some of the most recognizable models and influencers in the world — has the right to feel confident in their body with a healthy, head-to-toe glow," said Ann Weinberger, Sunless, Inc.'s vice president of marketing. "So, we're thrilled to be part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Week 2023."

Weinberger said part of Sunless, Inc.'s mission is to provide opportunities for safe, sunless tanning and to celebrate inclusivity, as anyone can spray tan and show off their inner glow.

"Millions of people eagerly await the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch every year," she said. "In 2023, those millions of people will see just how Sunless, Inc. brands help safely create a natural, radiant glow for people of all skin tones."

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is published annually and features fashion models, celebrities, and athletes wearing swimwear in various locales around the world. Its promise is to deliver inclusive and diverse creativity, forward-thinking conversations, and points of view that push women forward for its audience and its partners.

Norvell is the No. 1-rated sunless tanning brand by professional spray tan artists. Norvell offers a full line of spray tanning systems, backdrops, accessories, equipment kits, and self-tanning products. Norvell's Venetian line of products contains a proprietary anti-orange formulation, Vio7™, that counters orange and delivers a stunning, radiant glow. Mystic Tan is the No. 1 customizable consumer sunless tan brand. Mystic Tan offers a full line of skincare and self-tanning products all formulated with hyaluronic acid to provide deep hydration and features a clear transfer-free line. Mystic Tan automated spray tan booths can also be found at various businesses throughout the United States. Both Norvell and Mystic Tan products deliver a natural, radiant glow.

Spray tanning is a healthy way to achieve a natural-looking glow for all skin tones. The average spray tan, whether in an automatic booth or by a professional spray tan artist, takes about five minutes and is customizable based on your preferences. Not only does a spray tan provide a sun-kissed look in just minutes, it also provides a major confidence boost, firms and hydrates the skin, and helps to maintain a year-round glow.

Spray tanning involves the spray/mist application of sunless tanning solution to the skin. When applied, dihydroxyacetone (DHA), the active ingredient in spray tanning solution, reacts with the proteins in the skin's superficial layer to form a golden-brown color. The skin begins to darken two to four hours after application and reaches peak color within 24 hours. The color will eventually fade through natural exfoliation, just like a tan from the sun.

To find a spray-tan hand-held artist or spray tan booth location near you, visit https://sunless.com/pages/salon-locator.

About Sunless, Inc.

Sunless Inc. is the global industry leader in spray tan equipment and solutions. The manufacturer offers the best-known home and salon-applied spray tan brands — Mystic Tan, Norvell, and VersaSpa — representing more than 18 million spray tans per year, delivered by more than 7,000 salons and professionals worldwide. A holding of Castle Harlan and Branford Castle, Sunless, Inc. is headquartered in Macedonia, Ohio. For more information, images, or quotes from Sunless, Inc., contact Jim Cyphert, APR at 330-501-9886.

